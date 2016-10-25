Students with special needs find sweet spot in district childcare

In a middle school classroom, in the midst of an electrical problem that has caused the lights to go out, a group of students chatter in the dark. It’s decided they’ll walk to the cafeteria, where lights are on.

The hallways are quiet, as are the classrooms, but these students seem to enjoy roaming the halls after school. They gather around a cafeteria table for games of rock-paper-scissors and thumb war, and the room fills with laughter.

The middle and high school students are here at Pleasant Lea Middle School for an after-school program. Most of the students in this particular group have a developmental disability or disorder.

Jamall Fowler, a junior, is confined to a motorized chair. He smiles when the other students say his name and tell him that he’s going to be in the paper — that he’ll be famous.

The group, 3LYNX, is one of the Lee’s Summit School District’s after-school childcare programs. The cost for childcare in the district is often double that of neighboring districts, but the accommodations necessary to care for students with special needs largely accounts for the higher cost, said Dawn Butler-Kreie, the director of before- and after-school services.

In Lee’s Summit, a licensed nurse is on staff, and no students, no matter their needs, are turned away.

In the 2014–2015 school year, about 20 children with significant disabilities were enrolled in Lee’s Summit’s programs. Disabilities and disorders included Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injuries and hydrocephalus.

Butler-Kreie said extra staff members are needed to provide individualized care throughout the district’s childcare programs.

“That … will break any other daycare’s bank,” Butler-Kreie said.

Lee’s Summit also offers childcare to a larger range of children — from ages 3 to 21 — than other districts.

Still, the cost for childcare in Lee’s Summit is substantially more than programs offered by neighboring districts.

The monthly cost for one elementary-aged child for before- and after-school programs is $412. In the Raytown School District, the cost is $280 for four weeks. In the Blue Springs School District, the cost is $220.

Butler-Kreie said the dedication to care for all children, regardless of disabilities, has been a decade-long endeavor and is founded largely on Lee’s Summit’s interpretation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Act states that childcare centers must accommodate those with disabilities unless doing so would require “a public entity to take any action that it can demonstrate would result in a fundamental alteration in the nature of a service, program, or activity or in undue financial and administrative burdens.”

Butler-Kreie, who worked in the Blue Springs district before coming to Lee’s Summit in 2002, said other school districts are reading the same law but with drastically different results.

In Blue Springs, the director of elementary education, David Brouse, said the district only provides childcare programs to elementary students. The district doesn’t have a licensed nurse nor does it track how many students with special needs it serves.

“When talking about programs of this nature that operate outside the regular school day, you have to find a way to make it affordable for all patrons,” Brouse said.

He added students with disabilities and diseases such as epilepsy, diabetes and cerebral palsy have been admitted to the Blue Springs programs, but parents with children with significant needs that may require individualized care are likely looking elsewhere.

“If I have a child with that degree of severity, I probably already ... have developed a network (of childcare) that I’m comfortable with,” Brouse said. “I would have done that before my child was school age.

“Our leadership has an obligation of being familiar with what (student) needs are and making certain we’re setting the child up to be as successful as they can.”

Butler-Kreie, however, contended neighboring districts are turning away children who require significant accommodations.

“The reason why neighboring districts say, ‘No, we don’t have accommodations,’ is because it would alter the way their program was originally designed to operate.

“If you can prove that it would be an undue cost to alter your program, then you have your loophole,” Butler-Kreie said, referring to the section of the ADA that states children with disabilities must be integrated into programs unless doing so causes a fundamental alteration or undue financial burden.

Butler-Kreie said Lee’s Summit programs cost the same for all families, regardless of a child’s needs.

“Does this community support the needs of many people? It sure does,” Butler-Kreie said. “Is it coming at a high cost? Yes. … Are we working on it? Yes.”

Catrice Hill, whose 8-year-old son has autism, is considering moving to Lee’s Summit in part due to the district’s dedication to students with special needs. Her child currently attends a Hickman Mills school.

However, when told of the price, Hill said she couldn’t afford it.

“I feel like that’s very expensive, (though) I understand it’s individualized,” Hill said of the Lee’s Summit programs.

Before this year, Hill’s son had been enrolled in a primarily state-funded childcare program called LINC, or Local Investment Commission. The nonprofit offers free before- and after-school services for young children.

However, this year Hill said she was told her son could no longer enroll due to staffing issues. Her son had received one-on-one care in previous years.

Hill’s mother has been able to help out, “but if she can’t do it I have to take off work,” Hill said.

Potential avenues for reducing the Lee’s Summit programs’ cost for parents and guardians include federal grants, reimbursements through Medicaid and the retirement of the programs’ nurse in a year and a half, which will be offset by the subsequent expanded training of current employees.

Butler-Kreie said generally, providing childcare for those with disabilities is still in its nascent stages.

“We can fly men to the moon and create babies out of other people’s cells, but we can’t figure out childcare for kids with special needs,” she said.

Parents praise the program

Lee’s Summit, Butler-Kreie said, is unique in that it has a central office for its programs, with seven administrators and a payroll of about $325,000.

“This office is one reason we have the structure to support (children with special needs),” she said. “We’re able to collaborate with the behavior specialist, classroom teacher, autism specialist and process coordinators.”

Shawn and Rebekah Bateman’s 5-year-old son, Ross, has Down syndrome and epilepsy. He’s fed using a G-tube, which pumps food into his stomach. He was enrolled in KC Cubbies, part of the Lee’s Summit programs for children aged 3 to 5. There, Ross had one-on-one attention from a nurse, the Batemans said.

Now, Ross is enrolled in Kids’ Country, the program for elementary students. Before enrolling, Rebekah Bateman said the district held a meeting with 15 people to discuss caring for Ross.

“We all agreed the staff could be trained to handle what he needs now,” Rebekah Bateman said. “And they’ve provided it.”

The program has provided the Batemans peace of mind and a chance to continue working full time.

Julie Hume, a mother of two, has one daughter on the lower functioning end of the autism spectrum. Hume’s daughter, Rosemary, is 13 and now enrolled in her third year in one of the district’s childcare programs.

Hume called the program the “Mercedes Benz” of after-school programs. She has watched her daughter socialize in the program, playing games and creating puzzles with other children on the autism spectrum.

Hume believes her daughter is benefiting from the program so much that some days she allows Rosemary to stay an extra hour.

“In fact, I’m going to retire next year, and I’m thinking I still want to put her in that program an hour a day because that social component is so nice,” Hume said. “She’s learning to interact with others, and the (staff) seem to be jewels. The people are really competent and loving — the kind you want working with special-needs kids.”

She also said that while the program may be expensive, for Hume it is a bargain compared to paying an individual $20 an hour to watch her daughter.

And, she added, though Lee’s Summit’s price tag for childcare is far higher than neighboring districts, the investment will pay off.

“As a teacher I can tell you that you can exclude people, but eventually your society is going to pay for it,” Hume said. “To me it makes sense to get these kids functional while in school, rather than as a 50-year-old who’s never had educational access and just supporting him the rest of his life.”