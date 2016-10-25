Plans for Village of View High, Paragon Star move forward

• Continued a public hearing to Nov. 3 for rezoning of land at northwest corner of Missouri 291 and Hollywood Drive to build apartments

• Granted a special use permit for a bed and breakfast to be operated by Patricia Stiefferman at 200 S.W. Madison St.

At its Oct. 20 meeting, the council also took the following steps:

The Lee’s Summit City Council agreed to the rezoning of about 74 acres at View High Drive and Third Street at its meeting Oct. 20.

This will allow construction of the Village at View High, a $225 million development that will include retail, apartments and independent senior living.

The council approved a development plan for the apartments near 109th Street, but the senior living units and retail sections proposed for the northeast corner of the intersection will need future approvals before they can go forward.

The council also approved the tax-increment financing agreement for Paragon Star and transferred ownership of about 70 acres of city land to a community improvement district that will run a soccer complex.

The soccer fields are a key part of the entertainment district, to be built by businessman Flip Short. The city already has approved zoning and tax districts for the project. Paragon Star’s developers said they expect grading for the project to begin in November.

During public hearings, Denny Sondergoth and other residents from the nearby Winterset Valley subdivision said they supported the Village at View High development, but want sufficient space between the project and homes along Roosevelt Ridge.

They objected to having multi-story buildings adjacent to their property, and asked that a road that runs behind houses in Winterset Valley be shifted at least 150 feet to the west, so it is not running right next to backyards.

The developer has suggested building a 4-foot berm with landscaping to separate the road from the houses, but in the proposal, the berm and road would be closer than the residents requested.

Council members praised the overall plan for Village at View High, but cautioned developer John Bondon that they wanted to see adjustments to the road behind Winterset Valley.

“I want to make sure we’re protecting the single-family residents that are already there as much as we can,” said Councilwoman Trish Carlyle.

Matt Schlicht of Engineering Solutions, who is working on designs for the layout of Village at View High, said the development team is committed to meeting with neighbors of the project. The team is looking for compromises that will work for them and the developer.

He said he would be working on a layout that keeps multistory buildings toward the center of the property, where the land is in a draw, so that they don’t tower over homes.

The eastern side of the senior residences would be single story buildings, he said.