The stories of our lives reveal a great deal

Some people believe they have just one story about them and who they are.

But actually, we have several to choose from, and they can change how we think of ourselves. A self-image can begin as early as kindergarten age.

Depending on our experiences, this image is enhanced or repressed each year afterward. Without encouragement, a child may repress a natural talent in favor of fitting in. Each of us has always needed others who are important in our lives to approve before self-approval arises.

Many who have been neglected as children are already handicapped in developing self-esteem, so they move forward with feelings of insecurity, uncertainty and inferiority.

This becomes their most dominant story about themselves, and they view their lives and relationships from this emotionally disabled position.

Oddly enough, many of these people do really great things, but they do not seem to incorporate this experience in their story. You may know people like this who minimize awards and promotions as outside of themselves.

When there is more displeasure in living than pleasure, a person may accept that a story of their worth and competence exists, along with their dominant story of being inadequate.

Choosing to focus on themselves as having significance and value provides an alternative story that hopefulness and affirmations support and strengthen.

So a message like, “although I feel depressed at times, I am also a good carpenter and father; others like me and enjoy my friendship,” is accepted. As this story is accepted and supported, the other story becomes less controlling and dominant.

This is usually called “re- parenting,” in that the person now becomes the much-needed encouraging parent to himself. The other story was how he interpreted the messages and oriented to the world as a dependent child.

The journey to uncover how the negative dominant story has influenced choices is challenging, however an amazing thing happens. A sense of personal empowerment evolves as a person replaces the self-talk of fear with another more compassionate self-talk.

New habits develop, such as looking for evidence of the new story as a daily exercise, self-appreciation as a problem solver and self-actualization.

Lee’s Summit resident Katherine Eberhard is a semi-retired clinical social worker with 35-plus years of experience in counseling families, children and individuals. She now does in-home counseling and can be reached at keberhard37@gmail.com.