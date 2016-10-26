Titans finish third behind Weber’s dreamy pitching

Before Lee’s Summit West played its first game in the Class 4 state softball tournament, Titans coach Eric Doane had a dream about his team in general and pitcher Jordan Weber in particular. In that dream, his ace was the star of the show.

“I dreamt that she was going to come out and pitch the best game she has all year,” Doane said.

Turns out his premonition was only half-right.

West’s first appearance in softball’s final four will be remembered for two things: the no-hitter that victimized Weber and the Titans in the semifinals, and the no-hitter Weber delivered later that evening that gave the Titans a third-place finish.

Weber would deliver not one but two dazzling performances, first striking out 12 and giving up only four hits in the 1-0 loss to Troy Buchanan, and then fanning nine while allowing just two walks in blanking Washington 2-0 in the consolation game. In 14 innings, the sophomore totaled four hits, four walks, one unearned run and 21 strikeouts.

“Quite frankly, these were two of the better game she’s pitched all year,” Doane said. “She’s had some good ones, but back to back? No. She was on today.”

Unfortunately for West, Troy Buchanan’s Kiersten Nixon was on as well. Also a sophomore, Nixon came to state with a 15-0 record and a 0.68 ERA and never gave the Titans a chance to generate any offense. Nixon, who walked none and struck out eight, was perfect through four innings and the Titans only two baserunners came on an error and a hit batter.

“She was definitely the best pitcher we’ve seen all year,” Weber said “She kept us off balance. She was in and out and her rise ball was really good.”

But so was Weber’s, and the two matched each other inning for inning until the fifth, when Troy’s Anna Sullivan reached on an infield single. Sullivan stole second and when she later tried to take third, the throw from the catcher sailed into left field and Sullivan rounded the bag and scored easily.

“We knew it was coming,” Doane said. “We knew they were going to fake bunt and steal but the throw just got away.”

Weber repeated her brilliance against Washington, and this time the Titans gave her some runs to work with courtesy of third baseman Carson Staponski. Staponski doubled leading off the second inning, went to third on a bunt by Hailey Reece and scored when she beat the throw home from the shortstop on a ball hit by Carli Weber. Staponski hit another leadoff double in the fourth and Daphne Plummer drover her home.

“She had a great season for us,” Doane said of Staponski. “She played a great third base and tonight was her night. The girl was trying to work her in and CJ hits the ball well when they work her in and she made them pay.”

Weber, meanwhile, gave up a walk leading off the third and retired 12 straight until she started to get a little wobbly in the seventh when Washington drew a leadoff walk and had another batter reach on a fielder’s choice. But she got the next hitter to start a double play, and her no-hitter and tournament run were complete.

“Jordan pitched her tail off today,” Doane said. “She really came into her own down the stretch. She really commanded her pitches and cut her walks down, which was an Achilles heel for her early in the season.”

West’s season ended with a 27-8 record, a third-place trophy and medals around the players and coaches’ necks. Weber pitched well enough for it to end with a state title, but Doane and his players didn’t head home unhappy.

“Yeah, we’re frustrated,” Doane said. “But at the end of the day, third place in state is pretty darn fantastic. It just really shows you what kind of a group this is.”