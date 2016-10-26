West girls win district cross country meet

Lee’s Summit West’s girls cross country team placed four runners in the top 10 and won the Class 4 District 6 meet Saturday in Joplin.

West finished with 31 points to become one of four teams to qualify for Saturday’s Class 4 Sectional 3 meet at Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton. The top four teams and 30 individuals move on to the sectional meet.

Alex Marko had the top finish for West, placing second with a time of 18 minutes 24.3 seconds on the 5-kilometer course at Missouri Southern State University and Madison Hulsey was right behind her in third at 19:08.9. Addie Mathis took fifth, Claire Schlicht 10th and Jana Shawver finished 11th.

Miranda Dick of Raymore-Peculiar won the race in 18:24.3 and led the Panthers to second place with 40 points.

West’s boys team also qualified for sectionals by placing second with 50 points. The Titan boys were led by Ben Burnett, who placed fourth in 16:02.10, and David Treece, who was seventh in 16:18.7. West also had Jimmy Dietrich place 10th, Alex Geohagen 13th and Will Carroll 16th.

BRONCO TEAMS ADVANCE: Lee’s Summit North’s boy and girls teams both finished in the top four in the Class 4 District 7 meet at Lake Jacomo and qualified for Saturday’s Sectional 4 meet in Kearney.

North juniors Matt and Drew Reis led the Broncos to second place in the boys meet. Matt Reis took fifth in 16:37 and Drew Reis was sixth in 16:38 for the Broncos, who scored 53 points to finish behind team champion Rockhurst’s 31. North also had Jacob Eidson place ninth, Parker Anderson 13th and Coleman Crosby 20th.

North’s girls scored 73 points and finished third behind Blue Springs South (31) and Blue Springs (49). Sydney Allen paced the Broncos by taking fourth in 20:10.4. Madelyn Robinson finished 10th, Annie McCord 14th, Katie Wehrwein 22nd and Samantha Simpson 23rd for the Broncos.

Lee’s Summit’s boys took sixth with 152 points and had Dylan Seefeldt (19th), Damien Cunningham (28th) and Noah Wood (29th) qualify for sectionals. Reygan Hubbard took 28th and qualified for Lee’s Summit’s girls, who finished eighth at 191.