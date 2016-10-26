District title caps Tigers’ volleyball season

Before their season came to an end Saturday, Lee’s Summit’s volleyball players enjoyed one final hurrah.

Lee’s Summit, which struggled through an up-and-down season, won the Class 4 District 13 volleyball tournament last Thursday with a 26-24, 25-23 victory over top-seeded Lee’s Summit West at the Tigers’ Field House. The Tigers lost a hard-fought match to Park Hill South 25-20, 27-25 on Saturday in sectionals, but Tigers coach Julie Carver still believed the season ended on a high note with their first district title since 2003.

“I’m super proud of this group of girls and how they came to play,” Carver said. “We had our share of struggles this season but these kids never gave up.”

Injuries and other issues plagued Lee’s Summit for much of their 10-21-1 season, a record that included four losses to West. But in the district final the Tigers were able to prevail, with Randi Johnson collecting a team-high 12 kills and Claire Wagner seven kills. Johnson also led the Tigers with three blocks while Kennedy Buckner and Taylor Stout had 10 digs apiece.

“We have used a different lineup every time we have played them,” Carver said. “It would have been easy for the kids to just lay down and give up, but they believed and they all played a heck of a match.”

West, which had only two seniors on Jennifer Morgan’s first team as the Titans’ head coach, ended with a 21-12 record.