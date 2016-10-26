District title caps Tigers’ volleyball season

By Dave McQueen

dmcqueen@lsjournal.comOctober 26, 2016 

Before their season came to an end Saturday, Lee’s Summit’s volleyball players enjoyed one final hurrah.

Lee’s Summit, which struggled through an up-and-down season, won the Class 4 District 13 volleyball tournament last Thursday with a 26-24, 25-23 victory over top-seeded Lee’s Summit West at the Tigers’ Field House. The Tigers lost a hard-fought match to Park Hill South 25-20, 27-25 on Saturday in sectionals, but Tigers coach Julie Carver still believed the season ended on a high note with their first district title since 2003.

“I’m super proud of this group of girls and how they came to play,” Carver said. “We had our share of struggles this season but these kids never gave up.”

Injuries and other issues plagued Lee’s Summit for much of their 10-21-1 season, a record that included four losses to West. But in the district final the Tigers were able to prevail, with Randi Johnson collecting a team-high 12 kills and Claire Wagner seven kills. Johnson also led the Tigers with three blocks while Kennedy Buckner and Taylor Stout had 10 digs apiece.

“We have used a different lineup every time we have played them,” Carver said. “It would have been easy for the kids to just lay down and give up, but they believed and they all played a heck of a match.”

West, which had only two seniors on Jennifer Morgan’s first team as the Titans’ head coach, ended with a 21-12 record.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service