Titans advance with quick goal in overtime

Rhys Harrington wasted no time getting the scoring started for Lee’s Summit West. He wasted no time ending it either.

Harrington scored the Titans’ first goal two minutes into the game, and he scored his second 17 seconds into overtime for a 2-1 victory over Lee’s Summit in Monday’s semifinal round of the Class 4 District 12 soccer tournament at Titans Stadium.

Sandwiched between Harrington’s two goals were nearly 80 minutes of back-and-forth soccer, with both teams making and nearly finishing numerous opportunities after deadlocking 1-1 in the first half. And it seemed destined to stay that way through two 15-minute overtime periods and into penalty kicks.

That is, until West’s Trevon Lewis won the ball at midfield and delivered it into the 18-yard box for Harrington, whose left-footed shot curled around the far post with 14 minutes 43 seconds left in overtime.

“We felt like it was coming and coming and coming for us and finally we just found the net,” West coach Chris Brizendine said.

Harrington first found the net when got control of the ball in a scramble in front of the goal and sent it in with 38:09 to play in the first half.

About 10 minutes later, Lee’s Summit got the equalizer from forward Caleb Ranney, who rebounded a shot that ricocheted off the far post off a free kick by Collin Kay just outside the box. And then the stalemate began.

“Lee’s Summit played really well,” Brizendine said. “They had the run of play for a lot of the first half. We got out of our game and started playing a little more direct instead of slowing things down. And they were countering off of it and we were feeding it to them.”

West turned up the pressure midway through the first half and started to get more opportunities, but their shots either just missed or landed in the arms of Tigers goalies Austin Hardy and Lucas Carter, who each played a half. The Titans missed a point-blank header off a corner kick, had shot to the far post from Maxwell Harrington saved by Hardy’s fingertips and saw a free kick by Cole Miesner from just outside the box bang off the far post.

Even with all the near-misses, Rhys Harrington said his teammates never got discouraged.

“We’ve been in those situations before,” Harrington said. “We’re better as a team keeping our heads up and not getting frustrated with each other and keep getting shots off.”

Lee’s Summit had it chances as well, but few closer than three minutes into the second half, when Jackson Eaton smacked the far post on a shot off a throw-in.

“I love the way we played tonight,” Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga said. “I just thought we played with so much passion and heart. They literally turned themselves inside out trying to get that win tonight.”

The loss ended Lee’s Summit’s quest for a fourth straight district title. State champions in 2014 and quarterfinalists last season, the Tigers finished this year with a 9-7 record.

West, meanwhile, takes a 21-5 record into tonight’s match with Lee’s Summit North in the district final. A win would give the Titans their first district title since 2011.

“We just have to keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” Harrington said. “If we finish our chances, I think we’ll have a good chance of going on to state.”