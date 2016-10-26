An eclectic exhibit from local artists at MCC – Longview

When: The exhibit is open through Nov. 12. The gallery hours are Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whether patrons’ art tastes bend toward the abstract, the modern or the conceptual, a local gallery exhibit aims for broad appeal.

Works by artists in the southeast Jackson County area are on display at the Metropolitan Community College’s Longview campus for “Here and Now: A Look at the Local Arts.”

This marks the second year the gallery, located in the Cultural Arts Center, has highlighted local artists.

The gallery includes about a dozen pieces, and the exhibit’s curator, Dan Reneau, said he mounted the pieces so that each has room to “breathe on its own.”

Reneau, who is also an art instructor at Longview, said a crowded periphery can detract from a work, but at the same time he aimed to situate similar pieces near one another to serve as foils.

Artists chosen for the show include Brenda Phillips, Katie Carruthers and Rashelle Staley-Stutts.

Other artists featured in the gallery are: Erlene E C Flowers, Carole Gray, Bob Klausing, Joyce Robinson and Jim Smith.

Phillips decided not to title her acrylic work, which some have told her appears to be from the perspective of a cave dweller watching a world melt away, giving way to another world beneath it. It appears a rocky land is becoming a watery one, or vice versa.

“A recurring (theme) for me is the idea of a portal,” Phillips said. “You’re not really sure where you are ... but it’s extremely important that (viewers) relate to my art. I give them an idea but let them develop their own story.”

Staley-Stutts, an abstract artist, has two pieces on display. She is represented by the Wienberger Fine Art gallery.

“It’s really interesting to see the broad variety of artists that are living in this area,” Staley-Stutts said, adding the Longview collection includes subjective, sculptural and non-objective abstract pieces such as hers.

Carruthers, who works from a garage-turned-studio in her home, is often accompanied by her young children. Her 5-year-old daughter, Violet, often contributes her own marks to Carruthers’ paintings.

“The child’s mark is so unpretentious and authentic,” Carruthers said.

Carruthers’ piece currently in the Longview gallery, titled “Inspection,” is composed of a series of rows of silkworm cocoons, some decorated with acrylic paint, ink, string or beads.

Carruthers, who often includes monarchs and bees in her work, discovered the plight of the silkworm while researching insects.

The silkworm creates a cocoon, Carruthers said. The cocoon can be harvested to become raw silk. But Carruthers said most industrial producers harvest the cocoon by placing it in boiling water while the silkworm is still inside, in the form of a pupae. Thousands of pupae never survive; about 2,500 cocoons are needed to make just 1 pound of raw silk.

“I think people are not really aware and conscious of things they come across every day,” Carruthers said. “I’m not necessarily saying, ‘Don’t buy the silk or save the silkworms,’ but it’s more about ... really understanding and knowing what you are doing in your life. What are you buying? Where does it come from?

“The $5 shoes from Wal-Mart — what are the repercussions of the things we buy?”