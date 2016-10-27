Those (not so long) walks to school

Depending on her mood, our pace or any other distractions (including unique leaves, rocks or other ground items) it usually takes Addy and me around 10 minutes to walk to our home from school.

The number of topics we tackle in those 10 minutes is simply mind-boggling.

Among them: the Lee’s Summit City Hall public parking garage (amazingly, Addy has grasped that, yes, anyone can park there); who drives the fire trucks; why there are discarded clothes under the Second Street bridge; who lives “there”; who just honked at us; and, on her terms, what exactly she did that day in Mrs. Gerke’s kindergarten class at Lee’s Summit Elementary.

The latter, of course, is usually my priority. And like any dad, I will sift through the preceding 18 topics to get to, at last, what happened in music class that day, who did what at recess and just how tasty that peanut butter and jelly sandwich was for lunch.

I attempt to go through the litany of items that our kindergarteners today must grapple with that we did not 30 years ago while encouraging, listening and letting her discuss on her terms.

What amazed me more during one of our walks home recently was just how much Addy hears and takes in. Topics I had no idea she was listening to, listening for or even remotely placing in her brain.

Last week on the way home, she asked if I got to talk about the new “attendant” with her teachers. After some investigative work, I realized she was asking about my participation in a focus group with a consulting firm hired by the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District to identify what the public would like to see in our next superintendent.

Mystery solved. Sort of. I must have been on the phone with someone discussing that topic at some point (unless Addy is reading my e-mails now) and she tucked that one away to spring on me later.

Prior to that, I had shared with Addy that the school district wants our input on curriculum, and that I would be talking with some other parents and community partners about that soon, too. I spared her any discussion on our district’s “cost containment” or the failed levy from a few years back. Didn’t want to lose her valuable attention.

Among other topics, I asked Addy how she felt about not having a full-time librarian at her elementary school. She, of course, didn’t realize that was the case. Still, with some prompting, she acknowledged more time in the library would, indeed, be a good thing.

As someone who regularly reads to my kiddo – and has a Little Free Library in my front yard – I would love to see individual librarians back at each elementary school in Lee’s Summit. I realize the wish list for programs to return after cost containment is long, as well, and everyone will have their own priorities.

For me, it’s that Addy continues to imagine, read and tell me about her day at school in whatever creative, story-telling fashion she so desires.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.