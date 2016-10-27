Lee’s Summit yoga studio now offers two locations

Core Balance Yoga Center has opened a second location in the Raintree area of Lee’s Summit. The original Lakewood-area location has been open since 2010.

“Yoga is becoming more mainstream and the popularity is growing,” said Leah Morgan, owner of the business. “People are starting to learn about the benefits of a regular yoga practice and they want that for themselves. Many people are surprised to learn that almost anyone — regardless of age, weight, current flexibility or athletic ability — can practice yoga.”

The new studio, more than a year in the making, is at 3544 S.W Market St., behind the QuikTrip on Missouri 150 and next to the new Wal-Mart project.

“We wanted to find just the right spot where we can serve southern Lee’s Summit, Lake Winnebago, Grandview and the Belton/Raymore area and the surrounding communities as well.”

Core Balance Yoga offers many classes geared for beginners, but has options for advancement. Many find stress relief to be yoga’s primary benefit.

“Yoga not only strengthens and adds flexibility to the body and breath, it also delves into the deeper layers of ourselves and nurtures the mind and soul,” said student Katie Hagedorn. “The perfect complete practice.”

The second location allows Core Balance to serve both north and south Lee’s Summit area and surrounding communities. The Lakewood studio is at 929 N.E. Woods Chapel Road, near Missouri 291. Class passes may used at either location.

Morgan, the co-creator of the Kansas City Yoga Festival and the Kansas City Yoga Teacher Training program, said that the exclusive focus on yoga sets her business apart.

“You may find a yoga class at a local gym or a facility that is offering other movement classes, but our sole focus is on the practice of yoga,” she said. “All of our teachers are highly trained to lead students through a safe practice without diluting our services with other products or classes that are not yoga-related.”