STORYography Cards help creative types bring their works to market

It’s said all the time. He or she is brims with creativity. Writes beautifully. Paints or sculpts like a master...

....but lacks critical skills for bringing the product to market. Or is thoroughly bored by the business side.

The answer? Make it playful.

That’s the idea behind STORYography Cards, a new product developed by Robin Blakely, CEO of the Lee’s Summit-based Creative Center of America. The cards, she says, “help talented individuals navigate the mysterious landscape between their initial creative concepts and the marketing of their talent-driven brands.”

“The traditional way of looking at the marketing effort can be tedious and terrifying to many creative people,” she said in a news release.

“It doesn’t have to be that way at all. The marketing arena can be one of the best playgrounds in the world for writers and artists with big ideas and the power to pull them off. My role is to help provide the empowerment.”

STORYography Cards, she said, provide a game-like process that cuts through fear and uncertainty.

“The business side of creativity has an exciting choreography all its own,” Blakely said.

“If you are in the beginning phases of a creative project, you will learn how to integrate the necessary parts into the architectural planning of your creative project. If you are already in the later stages of the project’s lifespan, you will learn how to make sure your marketing plans are properly aligned with your creative idea. We want your talent-driven brand to be profitable and support you.”

Through STORYography Cards, Blakely said, the creative individual can quickly build a meaningful and authentic promotional platform. The process isn’t a game, she said, but it’s game-like fun with decision-making choices plotted across four rounds of guided brainstorming activity — under the guidance of an experienced coach.

“With STORYography Cards, we have created an important map for the road-less-traveled,” said Blakely, a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

“What we do is terrific fun and requires serious craftsmanship – just like artwork and great writing.”