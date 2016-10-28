Titans believe Ray-Pec will see a better team

As if there wasn’t plenty enough to play for already, Lee’s Summit West added another reason to be fired up for tonight’s game.

Payback.

Raymore-Peculiar will be West’s opponent in a Class 6 District 4 semifinal at Titan Stadium, and it will be the second time these Suburban Gold Conference rivals have met this season. The Titans certainly remember the last meeting way back on Sept. 2: Ray-Pec won it 42-35, and the 8-2 Titans haven’t lost since that bitter home field setback.

“Our call this week has been ‘redemption,’” West football coach Vinny Careswell said. “That was probably the worst game we played, especially from a defensive standpoint. Our coaching staff and our kids were a little upset and a little angry, so there’s going to be some fight come this game.”

Ray-Pec took the fight to West early that night, jumping out to a 28-7 lead before the Titans started battling back. And after the Titans pulled within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored on a 49-yard wide-receiver pass to put the game away in the closing minutes.

But that loss was early in the season, and Careswell believes he has better team now than he did then. The Titans have proven his point the past couple of weeks. West closed the regular season with a 52-21 victory at Lee’s Summit, and opened the postseason with a 42-7 romp over Joplin. The Titans excelled on both sides of the ball in each game, with the offense averaging more than 430 total yards and Mario Goodrich’s three pick-six interceptions highlighting a defense that shut down the high-scoring Tigers and stifled the Eagles.

“I think some of it had to do with getting acclimated with the new offense and new defense,” Careswell said. “Our kids have a lot of confidence in our coaches and our coordinators. As times goes on you’re going to get better.”

Ray-Pec, 6-4, appeared to be headed in the opposite direction. Struggling with the loss of junior playmaker Noah Durham to a season-ending knee injury and other maladies, the Panthers lost three straight, including a 44-23 defeat at home to Lee’s Summit. But the Panthers ended the season by stunning conference champion Blue Springs 26-21 and knocking off the Tigers 21-7 in their district opener.

The biggest difference Careswell could see in the Panthers was on defense. Led by lineman and Kansas State commit Anthony Payne, Ray-Pec shut down a Lee’s Summit offense that had been averaging over 40 points a game.

“You watch them on film and they’re making plays and they look like they’ve really gotten stout on that D-line, Careswell said. “That’s something we have to focus on is getting a push on their defensive line.”

O’HARA NEXT FOR SCA: Summit Christian Academy has had nothing close to a close contest since dropping its season opener, and at first glance tonight’s Class 2 District 7 semifinal at home against O’Hara would appear to be more of the same.

Not so fast, SCA coach Dalton Vann says.

“Every week it gets tougher from here on out and that’s true with O’Hara as well,” Vann said. “They’ve got some talented guys, they’ve got some speed and they’ve played a tough schedule.”

O’Hara, 3-6, has played a more challenging schedule than most of SCA’s opponents, including games against bigger schools like Center, Warrensburg and Sedalia Smith-Cotton. The Celtics should put up more of a fight than Sherwood, which the Eagles flattened 75-0 in last week’s postseason opener, or most of the other teams they’ve faced recently.

And if they do, Vann isn’t worried about how the Eagles will handle being challenged for the first time in a long time. He’s made sure in practice the lack of competition won’t be an issue.

“It hasn’t been easy Monday through Thursday, that’s the key,” Vann said. “They don’t like it either, because they know if it’s been easy on Friday it’s going to be very hard Monday through Thursday.”