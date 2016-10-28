Dig for the Cure game sets new fundraising mark

The Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit High School volleyball teams set a new fundraising record in the annual Dig for the Cure event.

The Titans and Tigers joined forces to raise more than $30,000 for the fight against cancer at this year’s event, which was held Oct. 11 at Titans Fieldhouse. That amount eclipses the $22,000 raised in 2015.

Funds raised will be divided equally among this year’s event beneficiaries, which included Gilda’s Club Kansas City and Cancer Action KC, both cancer support groups that assist patients and their families, and Lee’s Summit West graduate Sam Smith, who continues to battle osteosarcoma.

As in years past, the ninth annual Dig for the Cure featured a court procession and balloon celebration to honor cancer survivors and fighters and to pay tribute to the memory of those lost to the disease. Additionally, more than 40 local medical professionals donated $100 each in the Medical Professional Challenge and were recognized for their extraordinary efforts in the fight against cancer.

This year’s celebration was especially poignant as the Titan volleyball team rallied around one of their own. Alicia Andersen, event co-chair and mother of Titan varsity player Baylie Andersen, is herself battling cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer that attacks the bile ducts. Alicia Andersen played volleyball at Iowa State, and all the Titan varsity players wore shoulder patches with the No. 13, her Cyclone number, as a show of support.

Lee’s Summit West swept the freshman, junior varsity and varsity matches, culminating with a 25-22, 25-14 win in the varsity match.