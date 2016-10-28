SCA softball celebrates season of progress

October 28, 2016 

Summit Christian Academy softball players (from left) Rylee Lunn, Kaylee Lunn, Shelby Brown, Chloe Woodall, Abigail Woodall and Faith Dickey were selected to the All-Class 2 District 13 second team.

Summit Christian Academy’s softball program may have ended early in the postseason, but the team still views the season as a success.

SCA’s season ended with a 12-3 loss to Knob Noster in the first round of the Class 2 District 13 tournament and they finished with a 5-13 record. That’s the most wins ever by an Eagles softball team and another sign of success for first-year coach Stephen Montisano.

“As the season progressed, the girls’ goals changed,” Montisano said. “They learned to believe in themselves that they could win games, make plays, and hit the ball hard.”

SCA also had six players selected for all-district honors, also the most in the program’s history. Seniors Abigail Woodall and Shelby Brown, junior Kaylee Lunn, sophomores Chloe Woodall and Faith Dickey and freshman Rylee Lunn were all named to the Class 2, District 13 second team.

“These girls were a pleasure to coach and are exciting to watch,” Montisano said. “They all possess positive attitudes and have lead by example all year in work ethic and being a good teammate.”

