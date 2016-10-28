Eerie-sistible events come to old haunts

• The Boos, Barks and Badges Halloween Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in front of Lee’s Summit City Hall. For details, visit www.DowntownLS.org/events.

• The Haunted Maze is open tonight and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sylvia Baily Park, 1800 S.E. Ranson Road. Admission is $5.

Lee’s Summit is gearing up for a Halloween-filled weekend of special events, with the annual Boos, Barks & Badges parade on Saturday and the second weekend of the Haunted Maze.

The maze opens again tonight and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sylvia Bailey Park.

On Oct. 21 and 22, the Haunted Maze had just over 1,100 visitors, said Heath Harris, recreation supervisor for Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation, which organizes the event. He said the department had prepared all week for a large crowd, so the event ran smoothly.

“We had multiple compliments on the park and how it was a great family experience,” Harris said. “We were happy with the attendance last weekend and hope for a similar turnout this weekend.”

The Boos, Barks & Badges Halloween Parade lines up at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in front of Lee’s Summit City Hall at Second and Green streets for a short march to Howard Station Park for the 10:30 a.m. costume contest for children, families and dogs.

Youngsters can trick-or-treat downtown, where merchants will be handing out candy at their shops. Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department Bomb Squad, Emergency Services Squad, DARE and K-9 Units will have “trunk-or-treat” interactive displays, and the Lee’s Summit Fire Department is holding an open house at its downtown headquarters.