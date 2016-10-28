Faith inspires work of artist

Whether it’s a flurry of hands depicting the American Sign Language symbol for Jesus, or the weathered face of an old woman, Ryan Delgado hopes his art bears witness to his Christian beliefs.

The 35-year-old Greenwood resident most often paints in the realism style, his subjects frequently portraits or natural scenes. The artist, who uses bold colors, often uses photographs for references.

He admires old masters such as Caravaggio, Titian and Rubens, who were known for their renderings of biblical scenes and portraits.

“I have always been drawn to the Old Masters, the Renaissance; modern art never did anything for me,” Delgado said.

Delgado, 35, of Grandview, attended school in Raytown. The 2004 graduate of Truman State University has a bachelor’s degree in studio painting.

Paintings by Delgado are on exhibit during business hours in Lee’s Summit City Hall through mid-January. He also has an exhibit at the Jones Gallery in Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District.

Delgado, who calls art his “full-time gig,”

seeks guidance in nightly prayer and Bible studies. He’s written “A Biblical Prayer for the Artist” that can be read on his blog at ryandelgadoart.Blogspot.com.

He’s currently working on a new series he calls Light Up the Darkness. He said it was inspired by his trip to Egypt in 2010 and subsequent world events, including persecution of Christians and terrorist acts in the United States.

He explains it on his Facebook page:

“Lately I’ve thought about how expressing faith must necessarily express the full story. The sorrow that leads to joy, the brokenness that leads to restoration. So I am doing this painting not for any purpose or shock value, but to expose a very harsh and heart-wrenching reality, about which we who call ourselves disciples of Jesus Christ are far too silent. Not anymore.”