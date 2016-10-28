Committee decides public free to speak

After hearing several residents questioning his fitness to serve in office, Lee’s Summit Councilman Chris Moreno asked the City Council or mayor to prevent or limit remarks made during the public comments portion of city council meetings.

At the council’s Rules Committee meeting on Monday, members Diane Seif, Trish Carlyle and Rob Binney briefly discussed the issue and dropped it without a vote, motion or plan for future discussions to make changes to ordinances regarding the city’s Public Comments portion of meeting agendas.

Councilman Dave Mosby, the fourth committee member, was absent for the discussion.

Seif said she didn’t think the council should do anything to limit comments if they pertain to items on the council’s agenda for the night.

“I personally do not feel we can do that,” Seif said, but added she thought the public should refrain from making comments that could be construed as personal attacks.

Binney disagreed with Seif, saying that Public Comments is also intended to allow residents to bring issues to the council’s attention.

“I don’t think we have the right to limit it to things on the agenda,” Binney said.

He added that with recent council meetings having heavy agendas, and often going on until 11 p.m. or midnight, perhaps a time limit should be imposed.

The rules now included in the ordinance are vague, calling only for a time on the agenda for the public to address the council and a slot for council members to make their general remarks.

City Manager Steve Arbo said there are no time limits imposed by ordinance. He said in the past, the comments time was limited to 10 minutes.

Nearly every meeting since June has had some form of complaint against a council member, a result of a clash between Moreno and Councilwoman Diane Forte about her position as Parks and Recreation Board liaison and her trophy business selling to the parks department.

Moreno criticized Forte and pushed for to step down as liaison, and she did so.

Moreno has received a several negative comments, including at one recent meeting, when a resident called on Moreno to resign. A group on Wednesday filed documents at Lee’s Summit City Hall to begin the process of gathering signatures to force a recall election for Moreno.

Moreno contends vilification of a person, instead of issues, are politically motivated and shouldn’t be part of discourse in council meetings, comparing them to “Jerry Springer” moments.

He gave the Journal this statement regarding the committee’s decision.

“Our governing body has always allowed the public to speak freely so long as it pertains to city business,” Moreno said.

“This common sense policy is what separates governing from cheap political attacks and personal smear campaigns. Allowing otherwise is not only disrespectful to taxpayers, but sets a dangerous precedence for future councils.”

At the Rules Committee meeting, Binney said political shots are part of the job.

“We’ve all sat up here and taken personal attacks,” Binney said. “It you don’t have a skin thick enough to take them, you shouldn’t be in the game.”