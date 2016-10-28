Titans top North for district title

Lee’s Summit West knows what do against pack-it-in defenses, Titans coach Chris Brizendine has made sure of that. He just didn’t expect the Titans to encounter one Wednesday night.

It’s not a style Lee’s Summit North normally plays, but out of necessity the Broncos felt they had to when they faced West in the Class 4 District 12 final. North suspended eight players before the match, and most of them were starters.

It made for a situation where one break – or one mistake – would decide the match. The Titans got that break, but it wouldn’t come until well into the second half when Rhys Harrington punched in a perfectly placed corner kick from Cole Miesner for the only goal a 1-0 victory at Titan Stadium.

“We’ve simulated that style before,” Brizendine said. “A couple of teams we’ve played have played that and it’s hard to break through.”

North, of course, wasn’t one of those teams. The Broncos liked to use their speed to attack with frequent breakaways, but most of that speed was unavailable Wednesday. Broncos coach Ryan Kelley wouldn’t say exactly why the players were suspended, only that they “didn’t meet some expectations of our program and our athletic department.”

“We asked them to do something that was difficult,” Kelley said of the Broncos he had on hand. “We asked them to defend as hard as they could and find the right times to counter. And the boys did everything I asked of them tonight.”

And for most of the match it worked. With 10 Broncos constantly in or around the goal, West found precious few opportunities to score. Neither did the Broncos, who failed to get a ball past midfield until the second half.

“It was pretty frustrating,” Miesner said. “There were not as many gaps in the middle as we’re used to. We’re used to being strong in the middle and it’s hard to find those guys when you have 10 guys behind the ball.”

That frustration lasted until the Titans won a corner kick with 17 minutes left in the second half. Miesner, who saw seven previous corner kicks thwarted by the Broncos’ defense, sent a bullet in front of the goal that Harrington was able to slide inside the far post.

“I noticed they like to leave the front post open,” Miesner said. “I was basically just trying to hit it in there as hard as I can to where they can just deflect it in.”

“He placed it really well,” Brizendine said. “(Harrington) met that on perfect and we finally broke it down.”

North, 16-9, started pushing numbers forward in the second half, more so after the Titans’ goal. The Broncos thought they had the equalizer with three minutes left, when Cade Rowlette headed in a long free kick from Ryan Templeton, but the offsides flag went up after the ball hit the net.

“It was hard to switch back the other way and all of a sudden have to defend in their urgent situations,” Brizendine said. “It was a pretty quick switch of styles there.”

West, 22-5 moves on to a Class 4 sectional match against Columbia Rock Bridge 6 p.m. Tuesday at Titan Stadium. The Titans are district champions for the first time since 2011 and after finding a way past the packed-in Broncos, they aren’t ready to stop yet.

“We’re pretty pumped,” Miesner said. “We’re all feeling confident; everyone’s healthy. We’re pretty excited to continue.”