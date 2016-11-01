Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

November 1, 2016 

District 1

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 25, 3:36 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 25, 3:36 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW PLANTATION LN, 5700 block, October 25, 7:30 AM, Stealing

NE DEVON DR, 800 block, October 26, 11:15 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 700 block, October 26, 11:41 AM, Trespass 1st Degree

SW WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE PARK RIDGE BLVD, October 26, 11:28 PM, Assault First Degree

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 30, 6:12 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 30, 6:12 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 2

NE M 291 HWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, October 30, 10:56 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE M 291 HWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, October 30, 10:56 PM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

District 3

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 24, 8:17 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 25, 8:45 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 25, 11:34 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 25, 7:19 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, October 26, 11:30 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE TUDOR RD, 500 block, October 27, 12:35 PM, Stealing

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, October 27, 1:22 PM, Assault

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 27, 8:38 PM, Assault

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, October 28, 12:30 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, October 28, 4:54 PM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 28, 6:00 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, October 29, 8:22 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 4

SW OLDHAM PKWY, 1100 block, October 25, 8:00 AM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 25, 12:07 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 27, 1:39 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NW MURRAY RD, 600 block, October 27, 8:29 PM, Forgery

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 28, 6:30 PM, Stealing

NW AUDUBON LN, 2800 block, October 30, 5:16 PM, Burglary Second Degree

District 5

SW 6TH ST, 800 block, October 24, 4:00 PM, Burglary Second Degree

SW SAVANNAH DR & SW LONGVIEW RD, October 25, 9:21 AM, Stealing

SW TRAILRIDGE LN, 1000 block, October 25, 12:55 PM, Domestic Assault

SW WARD RD & SW WINTHROP DR, October 26, 12:02 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW MILL ST, 800 block, October 26, 12:25 AM, Property Damage

SW PRYOR RD & SW 4TH ST, October 27, 7:22 PM, Possession Of Synthetic Narcotics/Manufactured Narcotics

SW PRYOR RD & SW 4TH ST, October 27, 7:22 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substances - Opium/Cocaine/Morphine/Heroin/Codeine

SW PRYOR RD & SW 4TH ST, October 27, 7:22 PM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW WARD RD, 300 block, October 27, 8:16 PM, Harassment

District 6

SE MAIN ST, 200 block, October 26, 2:59 AM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials

SE MAIN ST, 200 block, October 26, 2:59 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE MAIN ST, 200 block, October 26, 2:59 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 3RD ST, 500 block, October 26, 10:27 AM, Robbery Second Degree

SE CORDER AVE, 300 block, October 26, 10:45 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE 3RD ST, 0 block, October 27, 12:14 AM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, October 28, 7:31 PM, Rape Forcible / Attempted Forcible Rape

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, October 28, 7:31 PM, Assault First Degree

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, October 28, 7:31 PM, Assault

NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, October 29, 9:13 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, October 30, 7:25 PM, Assault Second Degree

SE COOPER ST, 300 block, October 30, 11:04 PM, Property Damage

SE COOPER ST, 300 block, October 30, 11:04 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE COOPER ST, 300 block, October 30, 11:04 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

District 7

NE BALL DR, 700 block, October 25, 4:44 AM, Stealing

SE M 291 HWY, 100 block, October 26, 2:45 PM, Counterfeiting

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE BRENTWOOD DR, October 26, 7:06 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE LANGSFORD ST & SE BRENTWOOD DR, October 26, 7:42 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE LINDSAY AVE, 1000 block, October 27, 8:00 AM, Property Damage

SE M 291 HWY, 200 block, October 27, 1:20 PM, Stealing

NE RICE RD & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 27, 9:22 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE RICE RD & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 27, 9:22 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE MELODY LN, 400 block, October 28, 6:00 AM, Rape Forcible / Attempted Forcible Rape

SE MELODY LN, 400 block, October 28, 6:43 AM, Runaway

NE RICE RD, 300 block, October 28, 2:50 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NE LINDSAY AVE, 1000 block, October 29, 8:53 AM, Property Damage

SE DOVER DR, 1000 block, October 29, 9:45 AM, Stealing

SE 8TH ST, 1200 block, October 29, 6:57 PM, Runaway

NE LINDSAY AVE, 1100 block, October 30, 8:43 PM, Domestic Assault

District 8

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 25, 11:21 AM, Assault

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 25, 11:21 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 25, 11:21 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE TOPAZ DR, 100 block, October 25, 3:00 PM, Stealing

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 27, 12:43 AM, Domestic Assault

NE BRIDGEPORT DR, 2400 block, October 29, 2:28 PM, Domestic Assault

SE RANSON RD, 1200 block, October 30, 2:25 AM, Assault

District 9

SW RIVER SPRING RD, 2300 block, October 26, 10:30 AM, Assault

District 10

SW CLIPPER LN, 4000 block, October 25, 6:36 AM, Domestic Assault

SW RAINTREE DR, 700 block, October 25, 6:10 PM, Assault

SW ADMIRAL BYRD DR, 700 block, October 29, 12:10 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

SE 6TH ST, 700 block, October 24, 12:45 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 25, 6:36 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW M 291 HWY, October 25, 6:39 AM, injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE RIDGEVIEW DR, October 25, 9:47 AM, non-injury

NW WARD RD & NW FRANCES DR, October 25, 1:58 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW NORTHERN XING, October 25, 3:23 PM, non-injury

SE 3RD ST & SE M 291 HWY, October 25, 3:43 PM, non-injury

I 470 HWY & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 26, 1:20 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 26, 6:58 AM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, October 26, 7:31 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, October 26, 8:28 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 26, 8:28 AM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW JEFFERSON ST, October 26, 8:43 AM, non-injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE BRENTWOOD DR, October 26, 7:12 PM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 27, 6:18 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, October 27, 11:48 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 27, 1:39 PM, non-injury

SE 6TH ST & SE FLORENCE AVE, October 27, 2:52 PM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 27, 4:25 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 5TH ST, October 27, 7:06 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & NW OBRIEN RD, October 27, 11:45 PM, injury

NE HARVEST LN & NE BRYANT DR, October 28, 7:17 AM, non-injury

NE RICE RD, 300 block, October 28, 3:00 PM, non-injury

SE RANSON RD & SE HOOK LN, October 28, 3:42 PM, non-injury

US 40 HWY E & NE JOE THOMAS RD, October 28, 5:58 PM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 28, 7:40 PM, non-injury

NE LAKEWOOD BLVD & NE PEBBLE BEACH ST, October 29, 11:31 AM, non-injury

SW JEFFERSON ST & SW MARKET ST, October 29, 1:24 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SE M 291 HWY, October 29, 2:45 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE COLUMBUS ST, October 29, 4:00 PM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 29, 6:04 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, October 30, 10:56 PM, non-injury

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service