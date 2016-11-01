Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

District 1

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 25, 3:36 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 25, 3:36 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW PLANTATION LN, 5700 block, October 25, 7:30 AM, Stealing

NE DEVON DR, 800 block, October 26, 11:15 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 700 block, October 26, 11:41 AM, Trespass 1st Degree

SW WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE PARK RIDGE BLVD, October 26, 11:28 PM, Assault First Degree

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 30, 6:12 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

I 470 HWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 30, 6:12 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 2

NE M 291 HWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, October 30, 10:56 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE M 291 HWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, October 30, 10:56 PM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

District 3

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 24, 8:17 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 25, 8:45 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, October 25, 11:34 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 25, 7:19 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, October 26, 11:30 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE TUDOR RD, 500 block, October 27, 12:35 PM, Stealing

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, October 27, 1:22 PM, Assault

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 27, 8:38 PM, Assault

NE TUDOR RD, 700 block, October 28, 12:30 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, October 28, 4:54 PM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, October 28, 6:00 PM, Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1400 block, October 29, 8:22 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 4

SW OLDHAM PKWY, 1100 block, October 25, 8:00 AM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 25, 12:07 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 27, 1:39 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NW MURRAY RD, 600 block, October 27, 8:29 PM, Forgery

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 28, 6:30 PM, Stealing

NW AUDUBON LN, 2800 block, October 30, 5:16 PM, Burglary Second Degree

District 5

SW 6TH ST, 800 block, October 24, 4:00 PM, Burglary Second Degree

SW SAVANNAH DR & SW LONGVIEW RD, October 25, 9:21 AM, Stealing

SW TRAILRIDGE LN, 1000 block, October 25, 12:55 PM, Domestic Assault

SW WARD RD & SW WINTHROP DR, October 26, 12:02 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW MILL ST, 800 block, October 26, 12:25 AM, Property Damage

SW PRYOR RD & SW 4TH ST, October 27, 7:22 PM, Possession Of Synthetic Narcotics/Manufactured Narcotics

SW PRYOR RD & SW 4TH ST, October 27, 7:22 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substances - Opium/Cocaine/Morphine/Heroin/Codeine

SW PRYOR RD & SW 4TH ST, October 27, 7:22 PM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW WARD RD, 300 block, October 27, 8:16 PM, Harassment

District 6

SE MAIN ST, 200 block, October 26, 2:59 AM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials

SE MAIN ST, 200 block, October 26, 2:59 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE MAIN ST, 200 block, October 26, 2:59 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW 3RD ST, 500 block, October 26, 10:27 AM, Robbery Second Degree

SE CORDER AVE, 300 block, October 26, 10:45 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE 3RD ST, 0 block, October 27, 12:14 AM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, October 28, 7:31 PM, Rape Forcible / Attempted Forcible Rape

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, October 28, 7:31 PM, Assault First Degree

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, October 28, 7:31 PM, Assault

NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, October 29, 9:13 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, October 30, 7:25 PM, Assault Second Degree

SE COOPER ST, 300 block, October 30, 11:04 PM, Property Damage

SE COOPER ST, 300 block, October 30, 11:04 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE COOPER ST, 300 block, October 30, 11:04 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

District 7

NE BALL DR, 700 block, October 25, 4:44 AM, Stealing

SE M 291 HWY, 100 block, October 26, 2:45 PM, Counterfeiting

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE BRENTWOOD DR, October 26, 7:06 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE LANGSFORD ST & SE BRENTWOOD DR, October 26, 7:42 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE LINDSAY AVE, 1000 block, October 27, 8:00 AM, Property Damage

SE M 291 HWY, 200 block, October 27, 1:20 PM, Stealing

NE RICE RD & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 27, 9:22 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE RICE RD & NE LANGSFORD RD, October 27, 9:22 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE MELODY LN, 400 block, October 28, 6:00 AM, Rape Forcible / Attempted Forcible Rape

SE MELODY LN, 400 block, October 28, 6:43 AM, Runaway

NE RICE RD, 300 block, October 28, 2:50 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NE LINDSAY AVE, 1000 block, October 29, 8:53 AM, Property Damage

SE DOVER DR, 1000 block, October 29, 9:45 AM, Stealing

SE 8TH ST, 1200 block, October 29, 6:57 PM, Runaway

NE LINDSAY AVE, 1100 block, October 30, 8:43 PM, Domestic Assault

District 8

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 25, 11:21 AM, Assault

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 25, 11:21 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 25, 11:21 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE TOPAZ DR, 100 block, October 25, 3:00 PM, Stealing

NE KNOLLBROOK ST, 1900 block, October 27, 12:43 AM, Domestic Assault

NE BRIDGEPORT DR, 2400 block, October 29, 2:28 PM, Domestic Assault

SE RANSON RD, 1200 block, October 30, 2:25 AM, Assault

District 9

SW RIVER SPRING RD, 2300 block, October 26, 10:30 AM, Assault

District 10

SW CLIPPER LN, 4000 block, October 25, 6:36 AM, Domestic Assault

SW RAINTREE DR, 700 block, October 25, 6:10 PM, Assault

SW ADMIRAL BYRD DR, 700 block, October 29, 12:10 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

SE 6TH ST, 700 block, October 24, 12:45 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, October 25, 6:36 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW M 291 HWY, October 25, 6:39 AM, injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE RIDGEVIEW DR, October 25, 9:47 AM, non-injury

NW WARD RD & NW FRANCES DR, October 25, 1:58 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW NORTHERN XING, October 25, 3:23 PM, non-injury

SE 3RD ST & SE M 291 HWY, October 25, 3:43 PM, non-injury

I 470 HWY & NE DOUGLAS ST, October 26, 1:20 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 26, 6:58 AM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & I 470 HWY, October 26, 7:31 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE TUDOR RD, October 26, 8:28 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, October 26, 8:28 AM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW JEFFERSON ST, October 26, 8:43 AM, non-injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE BRENTWOOD DR, October 26, 7:12 PM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, October 27, 6:18 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, October 27, 11:48 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, October 27, 1:39 PM, non-injury

SE 6TH ST & SE FLORENCE AVE, October 27, 2:52 PM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, October 27, 4:25 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 5TH ST, October 27, 7:06 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & NW OBRIEN RD, October 27, 11:45 PM, injury

NE HARVEST LN & NE BRYANT DR, October 28, 7:17 AM, non-injury

NE RICE RD, 300 block, October 28, 3:00 PM, non-injury

SE RANSON RD & SE HOOK LN, October 28, 3:42 PM, non-injury

US 40 HWY E & NE JOE THOMAS RD, October 28, 5:58 PM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 28, 7:40 PM, non-injury

NE LAKEWOOD BLVD & NE PEBBLE BEACH ST, October 29, 11:31 AM, non-injury

SW JEFFERSON ST & SW MARKET ST, October 29, 1:24 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SE M 291 HWY, October 29, 2:45 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE COLUMBUS ST, October 29, 4:00 PM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, October 29, 6:04 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE SCRUGGS RD, October 30, 10:56 PM, non-injury