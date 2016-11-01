Lee’s Summit Education news in brief

Holly Festival is back

Lee’s Summit CARES will sponsor its annual Holly Festival Craft Fair for two days in mid-November at Bernard Campbell Middle School, 1201 N.E. Colbern Road. The fair is a benefit for the Lee’s Summit Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for DARE since the first Holly Festival in 1994.

This year’s Holly Festival includes more than 80 craft booths as well as a concession stand and bake shop. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Admission is free. Santa Claus will be a special guest, and the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce will offer a health fair during the festival on Nov. 12.

Vendors sought for Holiday Mart

Vendor applications are being accepted for the sixth annual Holiday Mart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Lee’s Summit West High School, 2600 Ward Road.

To obtain an application or obtain more information, email Ruthie Paulson at pbjgirl@aol.com. The sponsoring organization is the Lee’s Summit West Journalism Parents Group, and proceeds benefit the journalism program for senior scholarships, equipment for the program and program needs.

All-district choir

After an audition involving more than 500 students, Summit Christian Academy seniors Annelise Parke, Adam Lucht and Kayla Kernsvaal were chosen for KC Metro All-District Choir. Junior Alley Brown and Senior Madelynn Fristo were selected for the Women’s Honor Choir, and senior Paul Schloesser was chosen for the Men’s Honor Choir.