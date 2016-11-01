New tech building wins design award

The building design for the new Summit Technology Academy/Missouri Innovation Campus was honored during the 2016 LearningSCAPES Conference, held this fall in Philadelphia.

The building received the top award for a secondary school in the design concept category at the event, hosted by the Association for Learning Environments. The new school, under construction near Ward and Tudor roads, is funded by a Lee’s Summit School District bond issue and a partnership with the University of Central Missouri.

The new building, to be completed next summer, will house the Missouri Innovation Campus, Summit Technology Academy and University of Central Missouri-Lee’s Summit. Architects for the project are Gould Evans and DLR Group. McCownGordon Construction is the builder.

Unique features highlighted in the nomination packet included the regional partnership involving the school district, higher education and industry-leading businesses; the incorporation of contemporary workplace environments into the design; and flexible spaces that allow for the public school district and the University of Central Missouri to share spaces, furnishings and equipment.

Examples of innovative spaces include an “ideation commons” at the heart of each department as well as flex open learning studios designed to support a wide range of learning styles and activities ranging from individual to team-based activities.

Summit Technology Academy, established in 1999 by the R-7 School District, prepares students for careers in engineering, computer science, health care and creative science. UCM-Lee’s Summit is the university’s main off-campus learning facility, offering graduate- and undergraduate-level completion programs to metro-area students.

The Missouri Innovation Campus, established in 2012 at Summit Technology Academy, is a nationally recognized program that accelerates the time it takes students to complete a four-year degree, significantly reduces college debt and provides job-ready skills that are in demand.