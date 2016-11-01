A hauntingly fun parade

Perhaps only in downtown Lee’s Summit could Superman, Nick Fury, a BB-8 droid, a Tyrannosaurus rex and Buddy Holly stroll down the same street.

The Boos, Barks & Badges Halloween Parade on Saturday brought hundreds of costume-wearing parents, children and pets to downtown. The parade began outside city hall and culminated at the William B. Howard Station Park.

The participants who strolled up Third Street were a moving iconography of the spooky, the spirited, the super powerful and the inventive.

The Kemp family — Kristen, Mike and 1-year-old Agnesa — draped a necklace of pink roses around their Great Dane, Diesel, and dressed Agnesa in a jockey coat and helmet.

“Our dog, everybody confuses him as a horse,” Mike Kemp said, motioning to Diesel, who stands as tall as Kemp’s elbow. “My daughter is less than the second percentile in height. ... (And) jockeys are tiny.”

Kepler Harp, 4, came as a BB-8 droid from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” His father, Ryan Harp, said his son fantasizes about becoming the characters from a galaxy far, far away.

Their shared love for the movies “is a way to play and connect with one another,” Ryan Harp said.

The Morris family — spouses Morgan and Marvin, 13-year-old son Jibril and 6-month-old daughter Luna — chose costumes depicting Batwoman, Superman and Nick Fury from the Marvel comic books.

The event was co-sponsored by the Lee’s Summit fire and police departments.

Police Chief Travis Forbes said the event was the department’s equivalent to National Night Out events held by law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

“It’s an opportunity for the police department to interact with the community,” Forbes said.

Detective Michael Reese handed out candy to early trick-or-treaters. At one point, he held Macoy Northway, a baby dressed as a prisoner, though one who seemed delighted to “serve” a sentence.

Reese said the event is important “because we want the community to know we’re there for them. We want to be approachable.”

He added the police and fire departments in town work well with one another, making collaborations such as co-sponsoring the Halloween parade possible.

“We’re fortunate to have that unity in Lee’s Summit,” Reese said. “We really gel well together.”