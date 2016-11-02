SCA’s season-long roll leads to district final

Quarterback Sam Huckabee and the Summit Christian Academy Eagles won’t let anyone get in their way.

On one of his touchdown runs, Huckabee stiff-armed an O’Hara defender and threw off another in SCA’s 48-14 Class 2, District 7 semifinal win Friday night at home.

“We talked about Paul getting to Rome, and you get in his way — boom,” Eagles’ head coach Dalton Vann said, referring to the Biblical figure who survived a shipwreck, among other trials, en route to Rome. “Either come with me, or get out the way. If you don’t want to get out of the way, we’ve got to get you out of the way. So he took that to heart tonight.”

Huckabee racked up 173 yard running to go along with the five touchdowns, all rushing.

“My line,” Huckabee said, “they get me to the second level, and then it’s my job to make a move. That’s what I’ve got to do.”

Despite winning every game by more that three touchdowns since the 27-8 loss to St. Croix Central in the opening game in Wisconsin, the Eagles came out focused. In the first game of the playoffs, they dismantled Sherwood 75-0.

“The coaches push us in practice,” said Huckabee. “We’re blowing out teams, like we got Sherwood last week pretty good. We got this team, but I guarantee you we’re going to be running gassers in practice next week even though we played well tonight and we won on the scoreboard.

“The coach is hard. He’s got to get us ready for the next game, and I think that’s what’s doing it for us.”

For the district championship, the Eagles, 10-1, will face a rematch with Butler on Friday at home. The Bears, 9-2, gave SCA its closest game since the season opener, falling 49-26 to the Eagles on Oct. 7.

O’Hara, 3-8, looked primed to score first, getting into the red zone on its first possession, but Jon Scire came up with a big tackle two yards short of a first down to stop running back Payton Jones on fourth-and-4.

To cap off the following drive, Huckabee scored from 22 yards out. Two plays into the next Celtic drive, Scire fell on a fumble forced by Caden Robinson and Jack Shoemake.

Another Huckabee score made it 14-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Joshua McConnell got in on the scoring on the next drive, an 8-yard run, and then Huckabee went on his 41-yard scamper, throwing defenders aside.

“Here’s the key,” Vann said, “your best player has to be at his best when it’s the biggest game of the year. And Samuel Huckabee is our best player, and he played the best ballgame he’s played. We had a run control game tonight. They were taking away the pass, so we run.”

Not going to the air as much as usual, Huckabee went nine-of-13 passing for 120 yards.

On defense, the Eagles either got the big play by getting to the backfield, or giving up the big play.

Jones took a reverse 31 yards and caught a 34-yard pass from Matthew Johnson that set up a touchdown to pull O’Hara within 28-7 before halftime.

In the fourth quarter, another big run and big catch from Jones helped give the Celtics their second touchdown.

The Eagle defense had a few more takeaways. Zach McConnell intercepted a Johnson pass deep in Eagle territory and returned it to O’Hara’s 27 early in the third quarter. In the red zone, Huckabee ripped the ball out from Corbin Jones.

“Jon Scire just held him up for me,” Huckabee said. “We practice holding him up running to the ball and I got there and I saw the ball out and I just took it from him, just trying to make a play out of it.”

Scire forced another fumble in the third quarter.

Joshua McConnell also got on the scoreboard for SCA with a 5-yard run, capitalizing off the fumble. He tallied 92 yards rushing on nine carries.

Malek Looney ended the game with an interception, and ended the era of O’Hara football. The school will close with the scheduled opening of St. Michael the Archangel High School near the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport in August.