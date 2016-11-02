Broncos calm nerves, take second in sectional

Greg Surface could sense the trepidation in his top two runners last week. The last time Matt and Drew Reis ran in a Class 4 sectional meet at Jesse James Park outside Kearney, things didn’t go well for the twin brothers or the Lee’s Summit North boys cross country team.

On Saturday, the Reis brothers and the Broncos exorcised that demon, and then some.

Matt and Drew Reis finished eighth and 11th respectively, and that led the Broncos to a second-place finish and qualified them as a team for this weekend’s Class 4 state meets in Jefferson City. The top four teams and top 30 individuals move on to the state meet.

Neither Reis brother cracked the top 30 last year as sophomores, which brought a surprisingly sudden end to both of their seasons. Both have had strong seasons as juniors, with Matt taking fifth and Drew sixth in the district meet the week before, but Jesse James Park and its steep hill before the finish still had them a little worried.

“They were loose in the beginning, but earlier in the week they kept talking about the hill and how they wanted to redeem themselves,” Surface said. “And they did today.”

Matt Reis conquered the 5-kilometer course, and the finishing hill, in 16 minutes, 41.24 seconds and Drew Reis crossed the finish line in 16:46.11. Neither were personal bests, but they were still a far cry from the last time they raced there.

“This is the most nervous I’ve been all year,” Drew Reis said. “I feel pretty relieved, actually.”

Matt and Drew were seventh and ninth in team points, and combined with Jacob Eidson in 16th, Parker Anderson 18th and Jack Gatti 34th, the Broncos scored 85 points to tie Blue Springs, with the tie broken by a lower sixth-place runner. Rockhurst took first with 36 points.

“The past two weeks they just kind of put it together and we have guys getting healthy at the right time,” Surface said. “They’re believing in themselves and it’s working out. We’re just happy to have another week to practice together and see what happens at state.”

One thing Drew Reis doesn’t see happening is another case of the nerves. He and his brother have run the course at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Center before, and it suits them just fine.

“I like that course,” Reis said. “I’m not as nervous for state as I was for this course.”

North qualified three for state in the girls race, but the Broncos came just short of advancing as a team. North placed fifth with 121 points, just behind fourth-place Liberty North’s 97.

“I think I’d rather be sixth than fifth,” North girls cross country coach Ryan Shortino said. “This hurts a little bit more.”

Freshman Sydney Allen led the way for the Broncos state qualifiers, placing 15th overall in a personal-best 19:59.50. Freshman Madelyn Robinson also had a PR finishing 20th in 20:06.60 as did freshman Annie McCord, who took 24th in 20:13.60.

“I’m happy with the three we got through, which is awesome,” Shortino said. “That’s hard to do. And the way they ran was a little bit of a surprise. We knew they’d be fast but they still surprised us.”

SCA’S JOYCE ADVANCES: Melody Joyce of Summit Christian Academy qualified for the Class 2 girls state meet by placing 26th at the Class 2 District 7 meet in Hermitage, Mo. Joyce, a junior, finished in 25:57.53.