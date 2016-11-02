Titans sweep sectional meet

Lee’s Summit West swept the girls and boys team titles at the Class 4 Sectional 3 cross country meet Saturday in Camdenton.

West’s girls placed three runners in the top 10 as they scored 48 team points.

Senior Alex Marko led the Titans effort with a second-place finish, covering the 5-kilometer course at Ha Ha Tonka State Park in 19 minutes 13 seconds. Miranda Dick of Raymore-Peculiar won the race in 19:06.

Other sectional medalists for the Titans were junior Jana Shawver, who took eighth in 19:54; junior Claire Schlicht, who was 10th in 20:05; freshman McKenna Butler, 14th in 20:14; senior Marie Reuss, 19th in 20:26 and sophomore Jaklyn Smith, 22nd in 20:34.

“Our girls have developed unbelievable depth this season and it has allowed me to move girls around a little bit more than I have ever been able to do in the past,” West girls cross country coach Jesse Griffin said. “As a result we were able to rest a couple of our top girls and have a couple girls that normally would have been alternates contribute to our championship.”

This marks the eighth sectional title in the last 11 years for the Titan girls cross country program. The Titans have now qualified for the state meet 10 years in a row which is the second best among all class 4 teams competing.

West’s boys had three top-10 runners as they easily won the team title, outscoring runner-up Webb City 62-80.

Ben Burnett placed second to lead the Titans in 16:07.86, six seconds being champion Ben Stasney of West Plains. David Treece placed sixth in 16:15.80, Alex Geohegan was 10th in 16:23.36, Jimmy Dietrich was 22nd in 16:43.55 and Will Carroll was 35th in 17:16.83.

West’s boys and girls will compete this Saturday in the Class 4 state meet at the Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.