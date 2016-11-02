Library goes above and beyond to improve community

Coldwater of Lee’s Summit would like to thank the Mid-Continent Library for its support of the community through its Food For Fines program.

This program allows library patrons who have overdue books or other library materials to return them without fines if they bring in nonperishable food items. Twice a year, Lee’s Summit’s Colbern Road location gives the food it collects from Food For Fines to Coldwater. In September alone, the library collected more than 200 pounds of food for Coldwater.

The food the library collects for Coldwater helps stock Coldwater’s Food Pantry, which benefits 80 to 200 food-insecure families twice a month. More than 80,000 pounds of food is distributed through the Coldwater Food Pantry every year. This fall Coldwater’s Food Pantry was especially low on food, and the food donations provided by the library helped stock the pantry so that Coldwater could continue to meet the food needs of food-insecure families.

On behalf of these families in need and the many volunteers who oversee and help run the Coldwater Food Pantry, Coldwater would like to thank the Mid-Continent Library on Colbern Road for going above and beyond its traditional services to help those in the community who are struggling. This is just one more way our libraries help improve our community.

Monica Humbard

Coldwater executive director

Monte Stull

Coldwater community director