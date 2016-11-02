Lee’s Summit news in brief

Ghost the Musical opens Saturday

Lee’s Summit North High School presents “Ghost, the Musical.”

Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, the film starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopie Goldberg. The show follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn when Sam is trapped between two worlds after his death.

Shows are 7 p.m. Nov 4 and 5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6, and 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at the high school, 901 N.E. Douglas St. For tickets and information go to lsntheatre.net or call 816-986-3031.

Trout stocked at Reed wildlife area

The Missouri Department of Conservation is stocking rainbow trout in urban-area lakes, including James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit, for winter trout fishing.

Fish will be stocked in early November. Many areas allow anglers to harvest trout as soon as they are stocked, while other areas are catch-and-release until Feb. 1. Find locations at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zo6.

The daily limit for catch-and-keep at these locations is four trout with no length limit. All Missouri residents over age 15 and under age 65 must have a fishing permit. All nonresidents over age 15 must have a fishing permit. To keep trout, all anglers of all ages must have a Missouri trout permit.

Summit Theatre Group to hold gala Saturday

The Summit Theatre Group’s annual fundraiser, “On the Air,” will feature a 1940s live radio show. The event supports community theater, and brings actors to Lee’s Summit from all over the Kansas City area.

The gala is 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Metropolitan Community College-Longview’s Cultural Arts Center at 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit.

“The annual gala is our biggest fundraiser of the year, but also a way to connect with our loyal supporters,” said Lindsey Dragen, gala co-chairwoman, board member and frequent actor.

“We’ve made it five years with this endeavor and want to celebrate that, while continuing to build toward the future of our organization. We can’t thank the community enough for embracing our vision and helping us provide a place where people from 8 to 88 can work and play together.”

Summit Theatre Group will unveil its 2017 season at the gala. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Summit Theatre Group Facebook page or www.summittheatre.org or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2599662.