Sewer crew saves toddler’s hearing aid

Most have had the experience of leaving a cup of coffee on top of the car and driving off. But replace that cup with a toddler’s $7,000 hearing aid, and you have a much more terrifying situation.

Stacy Schwerman, of Effingham, Ill., faced that while visiting her parents in the Kensington Farms subdivision of Lee’s Summit.

But there was a happy ending at the end of the day, and it was complete with heroes.

Schwerman, who was born and raised in the Kansas City area, said that on her way to church, she had set a pile of items on top of her vehicle while strapping her two children into car seats. When she swept the stuff into the car, somehow she missed the hearing aid in its case.

As she and her mother were pulling away, she heard something rattle off the roof. She stopped and looked, thinking maybe she’d lost a sippy cup, but didn’t see anything. Only later that night did she realize the hearing aid was missing.

Her 16-month-old daughter, Isley, is deaf in one ear and uses a device called a bone-anchored hearing aid.

It uses a pickup to capture sound waves resonating in bones and send it to the inner ear. It’s often an implant but in young children can be held in place with a head band.

“It helps her hear sounds from far away and from where, otherwise, she couldn’t,” Schwerman said. “It works. I can tell she’s happier when she’s wearing one.”

Schwerman said the first unit was purchased through health insurance, after a long struggle and filing lots of paperwork to get the insurer to cooperate. She doubts the company would have paid for a replacement.

The family called the city’s water utility asking for help. They sent out a crew that normally inspects sanitary sewers, using a mobile television camera.

“I was confident we’d find it if it fell into a storm box,” said C.J. Hoover, wastewater supervisor for the city. They’ve had other requests to look for lost items, once recovering a cell phone from a storm drain. He said it’s just part of trying to fulfill the department’s mission statement of providing excellent service to residents.

The first day the city crew hunted for the device, they were unsuccessful after looking in several storm drains. The family called them back that night, asking them to look again, at different section of street. After a couple of hours on Tuesday, after looking in additional storm water inlets and using a mobile television camera to search farther down those drains, they found the hearing aid.

Equipment Operator Pat Torello crawled about 8 feet into the drain to retrieve the hearing aid.

Hoover said they looked and televised nearly every storm drain on the street. They’d just recovered it when Schwerman pulled up in her car next to their truck on Tuesday morning. She spied the hearing aid case.

“I threw my car in park and started bawling my eyes out,” Schwerman said. “To come out a second time, they were so nice and professional. It would have been so awful. I don’t think we would have been able to get another. They’re heroes in my mind.”