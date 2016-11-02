The Grove headed to council for approval

The Grove, a proposed mixed-use project in Lee’s Summit just south of U.S. 50 and downtown, is to include 384 apartments in buildings four or five stories tall.

The plan was presented to the Planning Commission Oct. 25 for the 83-acre site. The commission unanimously recommended approval of new zoning and its preliminary development plan.

Aaron March, attorney for The Grove, said the group had been working with city staff for about a year to reach agreements on the project. The development will include a lot for a fire station to be located on the property.

Lee’s Summit had purchased the land to be used by Exergonix for a corporate headquarters and plant for $1.4 million in 2011. The plan was also for a business park.

When that attempt failed, Westcott Investment Group, a California firm, approached the city with an offer to take over development of the site. The City Council accepted. The developers will own the property if they complete the project as promised. If not, the land could revert back to the city.

Commission members had only a few questions to clarify whether there will be bike trails and pedestrian access provided within the development, and about procedures if Westcott finds it needs to make a major revision to its plans.

Another public hearing on zoning and a vote will take place at the Nov. 17 City Council meeting.

March said there is no specific plan for a mix of tenants, but marketing will begin once it has council approval.

The development plan calls for retail, office and apartments on the north end of the property, a transition zone of office and warehouse commercial property, and more office and warehouse, along with manufacturing and other light industry, on the south end.

The new interchange being built for U.S. 50 and Missouri 291 South is expected to include pedestrian crossover that could connect with the apartments and retail area.

The developers plan is to include retail shops and offices on the first floors of the apartment buildings.

Other amenities will include several large ponds landscaped with native plants that will serve a dual purpose of storm water retention and beautification, said Danny Potts, architect for The Grove.

The building exteriors will be mostly brick, mortar and glass, with guidelines to keep a consistent look throughout the development, he said.

“We want people to drive through and not be thinking they’re going through a warehouse district,” Potts said.