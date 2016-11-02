Group attempts to recall councilman

A group of Lee’s Summit residents are gathering signatures in an effort to recall District 4 Councilman Chris Moreno.

City Clerk Denise Chisum on Friday morning provided the group Lee’s Summit Residents for Responsible Government with official petitions to gather signatures asking for an election.

If the group is successful in getting 524 valid signatures from registered voters in the district, an election would determine whether Moreno, who was elected to his first term in April, would continue to serve. The group has 60 days from Oct. 31 to return the petitions to the clerk’s office.

Kent Ruether was one of five petitioners filing an affidavit at Lee’s Summit City Hall to start the process. Louise Horner, Andrew Barchak, Jane Monroe and Kevin Cochran also signed the affidavit.

Reuther said the group questioned several of Moreno’s actions that were not in the interests of District 4. His critics pointed to his actions protesting the bathroom policy of Target regarding transgendered people in a self-organized press conference in front of City Hall, as well as self-promotion on social media, as evidence of his motivations.

Moreno said that constituents had approached him about the Target bathroom issue. He said he was successful in influencing the chain to add single toilet restrooms to its stores. The company, however, has not reversed its policy to allow transgender people to use public toilets that match their transgender policy.

His critics also pointed to his finances, a personal bankruptcy, lawsuits, loaning his campaign money from his business, and recently his requests that the City Council limit comments from the public regarding such issues as reasons he should be recalled. His critics have used that avenue to voice their opinions.

“Ultimately, it’s about him not serving the needs of District 4,” Reuther said. “It’s very clear his whole goal is to further his own political career.”

Moreno unsucessfully ran for state representative before being elected to City Council.

He says the real source motivation of the recall is the his push for Councilwoman Diane Forte’s removal as park board liaison.

Moreno opposed her appointment because her trophy business was selling to the parks department. She also had violated state law by selling to the department a batch of awards that were totaled more than $500 without that being bid. She resigned as park board liaison and apologized, saying she did not know about the statute.

He and other council members have also blasted some of the purchasing done by the parks department.

“We know this is retribution for my stance on Diane Forte,” Moreno said.