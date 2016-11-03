Most Popular Stories

the nineteen

looked

so similar

to an amateur

eye

all of them

from almost

as many

different

states

ohio

wisconsin

texas

colorado

wyoming

the coast

midwest

and close

as a few

miles

away

each

accompanied

by a presence

ranging from

early teen

to late

adult

with total

attention

focused

on them

then when

they

approached

their fates

ultimate

evaluator

hoping to

secure

some way

the moment

of connection

that counts

a small

difference

noticed

leading

to the final

choice

of class

winner

there

will be

only

one

and a

second

as reserve

their judge

explaining

reasons

for each

decision

down

through

a rainbow

of colored

ribbons

he was

watching

next to

last step

toward

grand

champion

among

all entered

heifer

angus

cattle

leaving

he will

stop up

the street

to eat

a quality

burger

across

from

the old

stockyards

building

week earlier

he went

to see

a hoosier

named

junior grand

champion

swine

each was

for him

a nostalgia

journey

back toward

the time

when

those

west side

of city

bottoms

were

carpeted

with

livestock

pens

soon

final

remnants

of that era

will disappear

and he

is destined

to die

among

suburbanites

who herd

riding mowers

and drive

shiny

pickups

unstained

by beautiful

manure

h.