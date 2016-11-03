the nineteen
looked
so similar
to an amateur
eye
all of them
from almost
as many
different
states
ohio
wisconsin
texas
colorado
wyoming
the coast
midwest
and close
as a few
miles
away
each
accompanied
by a presence
ranging from
early teen
to late
adult
with total
attention
focused
on them
then when
they
approached
their fates
ultimate
evaluator
hoping to
secure
some way
the moment
of connection
that counts
a small
difference
noticed
leading
to the final
choice
of class
winner
there
will be
only
one
and a
second
as reserve
their judge
explaining
reasons
for each
decision
down
through
a rainbow
of colored
ribbons
he was
watching
next to
last step
toward
grand
champion
among
all entered
heifer
angus
cattle
leaving
he will
stop up
the street
to eat
a quality
burger
across
from
the old
stockyards
building
week earlier
he went
to see
a hoosier
named
junior grand
champion
swine
each was
for him
a nostalgia
journey
back toward
the time
when
those
west side
of city
bottoms
were
carpeted
with
livestock
pens
soon
final
remnants
of that era
will disappear
and he
is destined
to die
among
suburbanites
who herd
riding mowers
and drive
shiny
pickups
unstained
by beautiful
manure
h.