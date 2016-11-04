Bresette aims to be fast and diverse

After bringing home two gold medals and a state record from last year’s state swim meet, Lee’s Summit North’s Liam Bresette has something else he’d like to bring back this year:

Proof that he isn’t a one-trick pony.

“I’m just wanting to prove to myself that I can swim other events besides freestyle,” Bresette said. “And I’m kind of hoping to show other people, as well mainly colleges I’ve been talking to recently.”

Bresette is already a proven freestyler, which he showed by winning the 500-yard freestyle and setting a state record in taking the 200 freestyle in last year’s state meet. But for his junior year he wanted to show a little diversification in his skills, which is why he’s forsaking the 200 freestyle for the 200 individual medley at this weekend’s state meet, which begins today at the Rec-Plex in suburban St. Louis.

Bresette hasn’t enjoyed the same success in the 200 IM that he has in other races, and that was the major reason he decided to focus on it. And even though he only raced it twice in meets during the season, he met the state qualifying mark early on and devoted much of his practice time to the event. He has gotten his time down to 1 minute, 57.54 seconds, which North swimming coach Brian Ray said should put him among the top entries this weekend.

The 200 IM is actually throwing people off,” Ray said. “Nobody expected him to swim that at state. He’s an outlier, but we’ve been working him hard on getting him focused in on that event. And Liam is a motivated individual. If Liam has his mind on something he trains hard for it.”

Bresette will defend his 500 free title, and he hopes to nab the state mark in that too after coming within two seconds of it last year when he won in 4:29.90. And while skipping the 200 free could cost the Broncos some team points, Ray is still fully behind Bresette’s decision.

“Potentially we could lose some points,” Ray said. “But you have to look at the bigger picture, what’s better for the athlete, what’s better for the team. And I truly believe that him doing this event and extending himself out is going to be better for him.”

Ray expects his other nine qualifiers to pick up plenty of points as the Broncos aim for another top 10 finish after taking seventh last season. That group includes Grant Godard in the backstroke events, Zander Davidson in the butterfly, Jake O’Bryan in breaststroke, Dylan Groves in freestyle and Jonathan Thomas in distances races as well as Jacob Burton and Jon Voss. The Broncos also have two of the top divers in Daniel Valmassei and Jordan Stark.

“Honestly, I feel strong about this group of swimmers,” Bay said. “They’re all veterans to state and I think they’re going to do well.”

Lee’s Summit senior Sam Drew is also feeling good about his final trip to state. Drew is looking forward to the 100 breaststroke, where he finished just .01 behind Oak Park’s Elliott Eisele-Miller in last year’s final. But Eisele-Miller has graduated, and Drew comes in this week with the state’s best time and believing it’s his race to win.

“I’ve been working so hard for the last for years to get to this point,” Drew said. “I just really feel like I’m going to give it my all and it’s all going to come out in the wash for me.”

Drew, who is also entered in the 200 IM, leads a Tiger contingent that also includes Joe Licata, Sam Jennings, Andy Huffman, Reece Stikeleather, Riley Nofziger, Kaleb Wilbert, Jason Graves, Brenden Mckeone, and Caleb Heeney.

“I feel like the entire team has been building up all season for this weekend,” Lee’s Summit coach Seth Musser said. “I feel like they’re ready to go.”

Lee’s Summit West will have six individuals competing: Zack Andrews in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle, Carson Spencer in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Ryan Kallenberger in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Austin Graham in 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, Cameron Laster in 100 breaststroke and CC Crain in the 100 breaststroke. Nick Pritchett, Dan Martin and Andrew Balsman will fill out the Titans’ relay teams.

“It’s a very strong team for us,” West coach Colleen Gibler said. “We have a number of places where we can end up in the finals.”