Titans pitting their flash against Rockurst’s power

When Raymore-Peculiar’s defense took the flash out of Lee’s Summit West’s offense last week, the Titans struggled to move the football. Will the Titans need that flash back against an even more rugged Rockhurst?

Yes, and no, according to West head coach Vinny Careswell.

“If you look at our defense, I think we have one of the better defenses in Kansas City,” Careswell said. “It takes all three phases, but our defense is playing well.”

It’s easy to overlook West’s defense with all the star power the Titans possess on the other side of the ball. But when the Titans meet Rockhurst at 7 tonight for the first time in the program’s history for the Class 6 District 4 title at Titan Stadium, Careswell believes his defense is good enough to keep the Titans in the game even if the offense bogs down.

With standout linemen like senior Isaiah Childs and speedy defensive backs like Mario Goodrich and Jaquae Jones, West’s defense has held its opponents to an average of 18 points per game. In that game last Friday against Ray-Pec, the Titans stifled the Panthers’ potent ground game and gave up only 236 total yards in the 20-13 district semifinal victory.

Rockhurst, 8-2, will challenge West’s defense with an offense built more for power than speed. The Hawklets have a bruising running back in Brady McCanles and a solid quarterback in Chance May, who rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another Rockhurst’s 26-3 victory at Springfield Kickapoo in the other semifinal.

“They are one of the bigger teams we’ve faced, definitely,” Careswell said. “We’re counting on our speed to counter their size. I think our athleticism versus their size it’s going to be a great battle.”

The same holds true for the Titans on offense. Rockhurst’s defense also has plenty of size and it’s only giving up 12 points a game. Kickapoo, a speedy team like West, managed only 31 rushing yards against the Hawklets last week.

Ray-Pec, also a hard-hitting defensive team, kept the Titans under 300 total yards and just two big-play touchdowns last week. Careswell said the Titans are going to have to do a better job of getting the ball to playmaking wide receivers Zach Shanholtzer, Elijah Childs and Goodrich.

“I think we need to hit all of those guys and I think Mario is going to be in the mix in the offensive game plan a little bit more,” Careswell said.

West is making its first appearance in a district final since moving up to Class 6 two seasons ago. Their last district title came in 2013, when the Titans went on to win the last of their three state titles. Careswell, a long-time assistant coach before taking over the program this season, was enjoying being part of a long postseason run again.

“We haven’t played after Halloween for a few years,” he said.

ANOTHER SHOT FOR SCA: Summit Christian Academy played for a district title last year, only to be crushed by five-time state champion Lamar 58-7 in the Class 2 District 4 final.

But this year Lamar is in a district on the other side of the bracket, and the Eagles’ opponent is more familiar and less formidable. SCA, 10-1, plays host to Butler tonight for the Class 2 District 7 title.

Butler, however, is the last team to give SCA much of a game. The 9-2 Bears closed within eight points in the third quarter before SCA pulled away for a 49-26 victory at home Oct. 7. Eagles quarterback Sam Huckabee threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two other scores, and running back Brett Campbell had 101 yards rushing and two TDs against the Bears.

SCA will once again have the task of stopping Butler quarterback Kaleb Kauffman, who has rushed for 942 yards and 20 touchdowns this season and thrown for 901 yards and nine TDs. Running back Tanner Diehl has 1,124 rushing yards for the Bears this season and 19 TDs.