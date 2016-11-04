Election officials expect heavy turnout

Or visit the city government page at jcebmo.org. For Lee’s Summit voters residing in Cass County: casscounty.com.

Information: Unsure of your voting location? Fit it online at http://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/govotemissouri or by calling the Missouri Secretary of State’s office at 573-751-2301.

The busiest times are expected to be in the morning, lunch and after business hours. Election officials ask voters to look at sample ballots ahead of time because they are lengthy with many questions and candidates.

The election on Tuesday will likely mean long lines at polling places.

Election officials are expecting a high turnout, and because of a large number of candidates and questions on the ballot, they are asking voters to be prepared ahead of time.

Some early voters filling out absentee ballots have taken 20 to 30 minutes, said Tammy Brown, Republican director for the Jackson County Election Board.

“They’re not prepared for what they’re seeing,” Brown said. “We’re trying to encourage them to be informed and ready to vote.

Voters can see sample ballots and check that they are registered by going to jcebmo.org.

The election board will be open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 204 N. Liberty St., Independence, for special hours for absentee voting at that office.

The polls on Tuesday open at 6 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m., but anyone in line at closing will be allowed to cast their ballots, Brown said. The busiest times are expected to be in the morning, lunch and after business hours.

To help voters prepare, she said, poll workers in Jackson County will be distributing sample ballots to people in line so they can read the questions and be ready to vote. The sample ballots will include questions for specific areas, such as Lee’s Summit, which has a public safety bond issue on the ballot.

Voters who won’t be in their home counties on Election Day or who are unable to get to a voting location may vote absentee in Missouri as long as they have submitted an application to the election board by Nov. 2.

Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the election board by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and may be delivered to in person, by mail or by a close relative.