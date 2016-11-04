Missouri attorney general announces finding on Moreno email complaint

After investigating a Sunshine Law complaint against Lee’s Summit Councilman Chris Moreno, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to the council in October stating its findings.

Moreno, who is facing a recall petition, said the letter clears him of accusations he violated the law.

“The attorney general says I didn’t do anything wrong,” Moreno said.

A critic of Moreno in August had made a complaint to the Missouri Ethics Commission, which referred the complaint to Attorney General Chris Koster, saying that office was where it should have been filed..

The Lee’s Summit Journal also published articles and opinion pieces in July stating that council members may have violated the law or treaded close to violations, in different instances.

Moreno and other council members had communicated by email without directly copying those messages to the City Clerk, who is the official custodian of records for the city. One of the emails in question brought up the subject of five council members possibly meeting to discuss a council committee appointment without giving public notice.

The letter quotes pertinent parts of Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Casey Lawrence, Sunshine Law coordinator for Attorney General Chris Koster, writes:

“After reviewing copies of the emails in question, our office found that while Ms. Denise Chisum, the custodian of records, was not copied on the messages, the emails were sent using the council member’s city email address. This allows for the email to be retained by the city.”

Moreno said he only uses the iPad provided to him by the city for official business, which fulfills the Sunshine Law requirements.

The letter from Casey also encouraged council members to “take careful note” of a section of the Sunshine Law which states: “exceptions to openness should be strictly construed to promote the public policy of openness and transparency.”

The attorney general’s office included five copies of a booklet entitled “The Missouri Sunshine Law” with the letter to the council.