Voters will decide fate of $14.5 million public safety plan

Lee’s Summit voters Tuesday will decide whether the city can borrow $14.5 million to update the city’s radio systems, build a replacement fire station and buy breathing apparatus for firefighters.

The general obligation bond issue is a no-tax-increase bond issue, meaning it won’t require any raise in the property levy. But if the city does not issue new debt, it would roll back the levy due to requirements of the Hancock Amendment as it pays off current debt. Missouri voters approved the Hancock amendment in 1980. It is intended to stop the state budget from growing faster than the family budget.

The spending breakdown:

• $8.5 million for radios and communications, including switching from analog to digital radios compatible with the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System.

• $5 million for a new fire station on Pryor Road, replacing an aging, small station.

• $1 million for air packs for firefighters, upgrading all of its units to meet safety standards.

City Manager Steve Arbo said the tornado of July 1, 2015 made city officials aware of the importance of upgrading its communications.

“It is for us to have interoperability between parks and public works departments, police and fire,” Arbo said. “They’ll have their own dedicated channels so they can talk directly to each other, but they will also have interoperability with all of the first responders in the Kansas City metropolitan area.”

Police officers and fire crews have to go through dispatchers and get them to relay messages to public works or other cities’ agencies, he said.

The city needs its own network to be secure and avoid outages that could come with using commercial vendors like Google or cable television, said City Manager Steve Arbo.

“When you have life-threatening situations, you can’t depend on anyone else’s systems,” Arbo said.

Arbo said Fire Station No. 3 is too small for current staff and has no room to house an ambulance, which needs to be based at that station to provide best response times in its service area.

The City Council on Thursday was scheduled to vote on a real estate contract for the new fire station, but the meeting was to be held before the Journal’s print deadline.

Air packs to help firefighters breathe when entering burning buildings or during other hazardous situations need to be replaced.

The packs are about 10 years old, and industry standards require replacement within two revision standards, generally every 10 years.

Arbo said the city plans to start an equipment replacement fund specifically for air packs, setting aside some money each year to be ready for the next time those units need to be current.

More detailed information is available at the city’s website: cityofLS.net.