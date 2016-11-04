The sun will (most likely) still rise Nov. 9

Whatever happens on the national or state level next Tuesday, rest assured that we will all wake up in Lee’s Summit on Nov. 9, and things will be just fine.

Sure, you may have a sick kid at home, have heartburn over rising healthcare costs, be unsure about your career path or facing an enormous home repair bill, but none of that will change when either Donald or Hillary are voted into office Nov. 8.

This has been easily the most vicious and antagonistic election season in my lifetime. No one is changing their minds and probably haven’t since around the time the primaries were over.

Everyone is so hung up on what might happen next Tuesday, I think we’ve lost sight on the fact that Wednesday will happen. And in this community, in Lee’s Summit, next Wednesday is looking damn fine – regardless of who is in the White House.

What people should be focused on are the Nov. 8 ballot measures and local elections coming up next spring. These will have exponentially more impact on your life than who is your president.

For example, there is a ballot measure (Constitutional Amendment 4) that asks if you would like amend the Missouri Constitution to prohibit new state or local sales taxes on certain services or transactions. As I heard it presented from the Missouri Chamber recently, this would stop the possible future taxing of such things like financial planning or yard services.

Or Constitutional Amendment 6, asking if you would like to amend the constitution of our state to require voters to show a government-issued ID in order to cast a ballot? Right now, 33 states have voter ID laws in place.

Even more locally, in Jackson County, our quarter-cent COMBAT tax is up for renewal. The anti-crime tax has been largely heralded for its purpose and delivery in promoting and funding public safety.

I submit that when you bring the microscope even closer in on Lee’s Summit, the petty and provoking nature of the presidential campaign becomes even less productive locally.

Next April, we will (hopefully) have an election for a new slate of Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board members. Three current members – Bill Baird, Chris Storms and Terri Harmon – are coming to the ends of their terms. And while all three are eligible to run again, it is likely we may see some new candidates interested in serving.

Those filings open on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 17.

And speaking of local ballots that have an impact on Lee’s Summit, keep an eye on a citizen group that has filed a petition seeking a recall of District 4 council member Chris Moreno. If they meet the threshold for signatures (524), a special election could take place in February or on the ballot with school board in April.

The Nov. 8 ballot features a contentious presidential race that has played itself out on social media and 24/7 news cycles, yes. However, it isn’t remotely the most important thing to Lee’s Summit on this or ballots in the near future.

Take a breath, folks. Come Wednesday morning, your coffee is going to taste just as good.

Actually, it may taste a little better now that this circus is over.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.