Specialty drinks, service and fun are top shelf at Bricks

Bloody Mary : One customer called it a meal of its own, for its long list of ingredients and garnishments. The bar’s signature cocktail costs $7.50.

Fridays and Saturdays: DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Hours : Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Location : Bricks Pub & Grub is located at 18 S.E. Third St. in downtown Lee’s Summit

You haven’t enjoyed a Bloody Mary until you’ve been to Bricks.

At least that’s Jeremy Freeman’s assessment. A regular of the downtown Lee’s Summit bar, Freeman had two words to describe Bricks’ veggie-infused, bacon-garnished, Sriracha-salt-rimmed specialty cocktail: “The best.”

Bricks has garnered a loyal clientele since it opened in the spring of 2015, so much so that Journal readers named it the best bar in the city. Bricks received nearly two-thirds of the more than 300 votes cast in a poll on the Journal’s Facebook page.

Konrad’s Kitchen and Tap House came in a close second with 87 votes, 11 votes shy of Bricks.

Other bars receiving a healthy number of votes included Stuey McBrew’s, The W and American Garage.

Customers touted Bricks for its amiable staff, inventive drinks and heady entertainment.

“It’s almost like a celebratory environment,” said Clayton Tanner, at Bricks on a recent Wednesday to watch the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the World Series. “Every time I come in here, people (have) happy-go-lucky, positive vibes.”

Bar manager Aaron Vigliaturo attributes some of that to the variety of drinks, and some to the entertainment that fills Bricks’ schedule, from trivia nights, karaoke and live DJ-ing.

Aside from the Bloody Mary, which it should be noted is made with vodka infused with cilantro, onions, garlic, tomatoes and jalapenos and garnished with a pickle, olive, lime and slice of bacon — Vigliaturo said 33 different beers on tap is a draw for customers.

Angela Conchola, Vigliaturo’s mother and a co-owner at Bricks, said she and the staff aim to serve up originality.

“We try to be different,” Conchola said. “That’s why we have the specialty beers and the infused cocktails.”

Because of a strong rapport with a beer company, Bricks will be one of few area bars to tap from a rare keg of a stout beer aged in a bourbon barrel.

The release of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout is set for the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. at Bricks, and Vigliaturo said he expects the keg to be drained that day.

There is often fresh, new beer to try at Bricks, as the bar rotates 75 percent of its taps on a regular basis, but the Bourbon County Stout will be an especial treat: only three kegs are expected to be released in the Lee’s Summit area.

Whether drawn to drinks or entertainment, the bar most popular with Journal readers offers a variety of fun.

Elaine Sanders, who sang “Bug a Boo” by Destiny’s Child on a recent karaoke night, said the atmosphere keeps her coming back to the bar.

“And the good service,” Sanders said. “They accept you no matter what.”