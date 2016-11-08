Bomb squad members among elite

Most often, the Lee’s Summit Bomb Squad is called to deal with suspicious devices that turn out to be fake or modified fireworks built by misbehaving teenagers.

But the five members of the Lee’s Summit Police Department team are prepared for much more.

Its leader, Capt. Mark Liebig, recently passed certification as an international post-blast investigator. He’s one of only 35 in the world. The squad also uses its robot for reconnaissance and to communicate with suspects, supporting the department’s tactical unit during barricade situations.

Liebig, Sgt. Steve Doogs, and officers Chad Albin, John Heil and John Easley make up one of nine bomb squads in Missouri. The Lee’s Summit team goes on mutual aid calls in Jackson and Cass counties and beyond, deploying 25 to 30 times a year. They train at the department headquarters at least two days a month for their part-time assignment to the squad.

Theirs is a small professional community, with only about 3,000 bomb technicians nationwide.

Late in October they were tearing down their 450-pound robot for annual maintenance, lubricating it and looking for worn parts, before reassembling it.

A basic requirement for the officers is having mechanical and electronic aptitude, so they can understand and disarm the explosives they encounter. Earlier in the month the squad went to Bates County to answer a call.

Liebig said they use their specialized knowledge to look at X-rays the squad makes of improvised explosive devices to determine how to neutralize them. They also build mock devices themselves, equipped with buzzers or other indicators, so their peers can practice disarming them.

“You always try to best the other guy,” said Heil, who also teaches D.A.R.E. classes for the department. “I’m usually on the other end of it.”

Lee’s Summit Police Chief Travis Forbes said the department received federal grants to buy its robot and truck for the bomb squad. The squad travels primarily through north and west Missouri, sharing mutual aid calls with Kansas City and Independence, which also have bomb squads.

“That’s part of the hook. You accept grant money, you accept helping out other departments,” Forbes said.

Liebig became one of the elite among bomb technicians after passing tests to become one of 35 international post-blast investigators certified by the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators.

He said the certification program is only a couple of years old, starting in late 2014, which partly accounts for the small number of bomb technicians to hold the certificate. It’s also a challenge and a distinction.

The International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators started in 1974 to help officers exchange information, cooperate and improve their technique to qualify for the certification.

To qualify, a bomb technician has to show they’ve had 400 hours of additional training, with 200 in post-blast investigation. The technician then must pass a 200-question examination and show hands-on proficiency in an investigation.

Liebig, who holds a master’s degree in management, has been on the Lee’s Summit Bomb Squad for 16 years, and is a supervisor of the 911 call center. He said he’s always looking for ways to improve and challenge himself.

He said the blast investigator test was the most difficult written exams he’s ever taken.

“They’re looking for people a little more advanced,” Liebig said.

Aside from personal satisfaction, the certification supports some of his other duties, related to the squad, such as being a witness at a trial. “Anytime you go into court, your credentials can come into play,” Liebig said.

Squad members and bomb technicians across the nation all get the same initial training: six weeks of Hazardous Devices School conducted by the FBI at a military base in Huntsville, Ala. The squad gets a daily email from the FBI for briefings and newsletters to be aware of new developments in the field.

Liebig said that as terrorists or others develop new devices on battlegrounds overseas, they eventually spread in use and end up in the United States.

“Eventually what we see over there, we’ll see here,” Liebig said.

The team is equipped with heavy protective suits and shielding, along with hazardous materials and biological suits, so they’ll be able to deal with most weapons of mass destruction they might encounter.

Their mainstay, however, is a robot equipped with a camera and a mechanical arm for disarming devices. The robot also has a microphone and speakers, which allows police to use it for locating and negotiating suspects in a barricade situation.

It’s operated from a control panel in their truck, usually set up several hundred feet away from the site of a device or barricade.

For security reasons, Liebig declined to offer too much detail on the different techniques and capabilities of the squad.

In an extreme situation, such as a cornered sniper in Dallas who had assassinated police officers and wounded others, that city’s SWAT team used a robot to carry an explosive device and kill that man.

“I wouldn’t say that’s normal, Liebig said. “It was an extreme circumstance.”

Instead, more likely a detonation would be used to destroy an explosive device if it couldn’t be removed safely. The squad tries to clear a bomb without property damage if possible, but protecting lives takes precedence, Liebig said.

Heil said his most memorable experience on the squad also involved a barricaded suspect.

A few years ago, there was a shooting at house on Orchard Street and a suspect had barricaded himself inside. Also inside was a baby.

The bomb squad used its robot to locate the baby, which was in another room from where the suspect was hiding.

The tactical team entered the house and grabbed the baby, bringing it to safety, then returned to arrest the suspect.

“We knew where the baby was, so the SWAT guys could go in there and grab the baby, then they could deal with the guy,” Heil said.