Clinton and Koster win mock election

Students from kindergarten through high school have cast their ballots in a mock election. Through a program called R-7 Votes, close to 18,000 Lee’s Summit district students voted on Nov. 2, six days in advance of Tuesday’s national election.

In the presidential race, students selected Democrat Hillary Clinton as the winner with 42.3 percent of votes. Second place went to Republican Donald Trump, 40.2 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson received 9.3 percent, and the rest of the votes went to Jill Stein and Darrell Castle.

Winning the mock governor’s race was Democrat Chris Koster with 41.9 percent. Second place went to Republican Eric Greitens with 38.2 percent. Three other candidates split the remainder of the votes.

R-7 Votes takes place every four years during presidential campaigns. Students learn about the election process and the importance of voting while participating in the district-wide mock election. The program began in 2008.

Students in kindergarten through third grade voted for president, and students in fourth through sixth grade voted for president and governor. Students seventh grade and up cast votes on all items on the official ballot including national, state, county and local issues.

A focus of the program is to help students learn about the importance of good citizenship and being well-informed voters. Depending on students’ grade levels, R-7 Votes covers topics such as voter registration, primaries, precincts and voting jurisdictions, political parties and the Electoral College. By participating in the mock elections, students are encouraged to develop lifelong voting habits.

In addition to being an unusually large mock election, R-7 Votes is unique among mock elections because the older students vote on a number of local issues as well as national and state issues.