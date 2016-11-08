Generations together at SCA

November 8, 2016 

Summit Christian Academy recently invited grandparents to return to class at the school’s 24th annual Grandparents’ Day. Nearly 700 grandparents participated.

Grandparents’ Day began with a music program put on by all elementary and secondary vocal and orchestra students. Head of School Linda Harrelson briefly talked about blessings bestowed on the school and future plans.

Finally, grandparents had the opportunity to visit their grandchildren’s classrooms, meet the students’ friends and teachers, and engage in special projects and classroom discussions.

