SCA claims first district title

The list of firsts keeps on growing this year for Summit Christian Academy.

First season playing under lights at home. First win over Skyline. And in a rematch with Crossroads Conference rival Butler, the Eagles hoisted their first district trophy and reached 11 wins for the first time with a 41-20 victory at home Friday in the Class 2 District 7 final.

“Thaint’s a great one,” said SCA head coach Dalton Vann after having a bucket of ice water dumped on him. “That’s one of those steps we’ve been wanting to get accomplished here. Man, I’m telling you, God is so good. Every time we step on this field, lights are shining, there are people coming out and enjoying football. It’s everything you want.”

Last year the Eagles bowed out of the playoffs in a 58-7 loss in the district final to five-time Class 2 champions Lamar.

Now they will travel to Lawson for a Class 2 state quarterfinal game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Even though SCA, 11-1, won the first matchup with Butler 49-26 on Oct. 7, the Bears didn’t go do without a fight in the rematch. The Bears held the usually effective SCA running backs to a combined 92 yards and forced the Eagles to do something three times they don’t normally do: punt.

But the SCA defense came through when it mattered.

Quarterback Sam Huckabee opened the game with an interception, and when the Bears started to drive into Eagle territory looking to score first, the defense force a turnover on downs.

“When one phase of your game, I wouldn’t say is not working, but is getting stopped by the other guy, the other phase has to pick up,” Vann said. “When we needed (the defense), they came up and had big stops. It’s the bend, but don’t break type of thing. And that’s what they did for us. The defensive unit as a whole — outstanding.”

With the help of the defense, the Eagles scored their first 14 points in a matter of 23 seconds.

Huckabee hit Zach McConnell for a 5-yard touchdown. On Butler’s first play after the kickoff, Huckabee, who also plays defensive back, stripped Dylan Morris near midfield, broke a tackle and kept his balance enough to dive into the end zone.

“Sam came up with another big play,” said Vann, “which he does for us all the time. Good strip and a good run down there. Just a great end of the run down there. He was determined to score and he would let anybody bring him down.”

SCA took advantage of another Bear miscue — this time a fumbled exchange between quarterback Kaleb Kauffman and Morris that Dan Clarke recovered. Huckabee scored one of his two rushing touchdowns from a yard out to make it 20-0 before the end of the first quarter.

With the running game stalling, the Eagles went to short passes that resulted in big gains, and Huckabee racked up 148 of his 168 passing yards in the first half. Clarke caught five passes for 61 yards.

The Eagles’ defense did make a couple of mistakes, but the offense picked them back up.

Kauffman found a completely wide open Kirby Connell to make it 20-7 on a 34-yard play. SCA answered with an 80-yard drive capped by 2-yard run from Josh McConnell.

On the first drive of the third quarter, Kauffman scrambled around and hit Brody Kauffman for a 29-yard touchdown. Josh McConnell gave SCA good field position with a good kick off return and Huckabee scored his second rushing touchdown to push the lead to 34-14.

“Kaleb Kauffman—great player, great kid,” Vann said. “Every time I see him, he’s ready to go. Butler was ready tonight. They stifled us on a few things, but we answered that adversity and whenever they struck we came back.”

Jon Scire gave the Eagles some more insurance with a 12-yard score with 8:54 left in the game to make it 41-14. Scire led the running backs with 49 yards on eight carries; Huckabee ran for 69 yards.