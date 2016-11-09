Titans’ season ends with loss to Rockhurst

Rockhurst junior Brady McCanles was the last player to reach the halftime locker room. On the way through the door, he clutched his left arm, which was wrapped in a makeshift sling. For all intents and purposes, he assumed his night was done.

It was just beginning.

McCanles returned from a first-half elbow injury and caught the only Rockhurst touchdown in the second half, sparking a 27-17 road victory against Lee’s Summit West in the Missouri Class 6, District 4 championship game at Titan Stadium.

Rockhurst, 9-2, will play host to Kirkwood in the state semifinals Friday night.

“The trainers told me I was done for the half and probably for the game,” McCanles said.

“I just thought I needed to be in there for my team. I wanted to get back in there as soon as possible.

McCanles opened the second half on the bench — without his shoulder pads on — but he begged to re-enter the game Friday after backup tailback Michael Pearl went down with a knee injury.

After Lee’s Summit West cut the deficit to three points midway through the third quarter with a 23-yard field goal from Mykal Wiley, McCanles caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Chance May. His first touch of the second half represented the final score of the game for either team.

McCanles also scored two touchdowns in the first half.

“When he said he was ready, I just said, don’t fumble the football,” Rockhurst coach Tony Severino said.

McCanles was half the story.

Once again, the Rockhurst defense did its share. The Hawklets picked off four passes, including three in the final quarter, and allowed only one offensive touchdown — a 54-yard swing pass from Cole Taylor to Mario Goodrich to open the scoring. The Titans managed only 43 rushing yards and 206 total yards against the Hawklets.

Otherwise, an offensive scoreline was aided by a pair of defensive highlights.

In the opening quarter, Rockhurst senior Cole Beshoner stepped in front of a route at the 23-yard line, intercepted the pass and returned it for a score. That started the transformation of a seven-point Rockhurst deficit into a 13-point lead. McCanles followed with a pair of touchdowns — the first a reception from quarterback Chance May and the second a 25-yard run.

Then, another pick-six.

This one from a familiar source.

Goodrich intercepted a pass and weaved across the width of a field for a 63-yard return. In the final minute of the first half, the play trimmed the Rockhurst lead to six points before the halftime break. It was Goodrich’s fourth interception return for a touchdown in the past four weeks.

But the Titans didn’t find the end zone again — hindered by the four turnovers.

“I said coming into this game that it was going to be the team that made the least mistakes was going to win,” Lee’s Summit West coach Vinny Careswell said. “We had a few too many to overcome against a team like Rockhurst. You just can’t make mistakes against Rockhurst. They’ll take advantage of it. That’s their M.O.”

West, which was playing in its first district final since winning the Class 5 state championship in 2013, ended the year 9-3.