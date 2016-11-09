Titans’ girls run tough field for second-place finish

— Even after coming oh-so-close to a state championship, Lee’s Summit West’s Alex Marko could still put the Titans’ day in perspective.

West came to the state cross country meet Saturday as one of the favorites to win the Class 4 girls team title, especially after the Titans’ convincing victories in their conference, district and sectional meets. But the Titans also knew the Class 4 field would be deep and talented.

Which was what made the Titans’ second-place finish a little easier for Marko and the Titans to swallow. West scored 138 points, just four shy of team champion Jackson’s 134, but only 12 points separated the top five teams.

“It hurts, it’s so close,” Marko said. “But hearing that fifth place was only 12 points away from first, it just makes you think anything could have happened.”

Marko had the Titans’ best time on the hilly course, covering the 5-kilometer route over the Oak Hills Golf Course in 19 minutes 19.02 seconds to score 14 team points and earn all-state honors with a 22nd-place finish. But like the rest of her teammates, Marko had to work hard of the final kilometers to get the Titans up in the team standings.

“I did feel like we went out a little bit slow,” West girls coach Jesse Griffin said. “We had to maneuver and work through the crowd a little bit. But they were doing really well at the end.”

And the Titans almost pulled it off, Griffin said. At the three-mile mark, Griffin calculated that his team was tied for fourth. Toward the end of the race, he had them tied for first. But the Titans couldn’t keep up with Jackson, which placed two runners among the top 20.

Washington, led by individual champion Mikayla Reed, placed fourth with 142 points, followed by Park Hill South (143) and Blue Springs South (146).

“We pushed and we passed people on the last straightaway and the last mile,” Marko said. “It took a lot of effort from each individual person to get there.”

Addie Mathis followed Marko for the Titans 23rd in team points and 33rd overall. Jana Shawver was 43rd and scored 29 points, Madison Hulsey was 51st and scored 33 and Amanda Berkstresser was 59th for 39 points. Shawver is a junior and Mathis and Hulsey are freshman, which has Griffin excited about the program’s future.

“It’s a learning process and I think next year we can come back a little more educated about what needs to happen for us to be state champions,” Griffin said. “But I’m still pretty proud of the effort and being the top Kansas City team.”

West took sixth in the Class 4 boys race with 175 points. The Titans had medalists in Ben Burnett, who placed 13th overall in 16:01.19, and David Treece, who finished 22nd in 16:09.75. West’s Jimmy Dietrich took 68th, Mason Gray 81st and Alex Geohegan was 100th.

Lee’s Summit North’s boys placed 12th in Class 4 with 259 points. Matt Reis was 37th overall and Drew Reis was 44th to lead the Broncos. Jacob Eidson was 67th, Coleman Crosby 131st and Jack Gatti was 136th.

Freshman Sydney Allen’s 45th-place finish led North’s girls. The Broncos also had Madelyn Robinson place 50th and Annie McCord 105th.