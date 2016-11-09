SCA’s Queen among Lee’s Summit athletes signing letters of intent today

Summit Christian Academy track and field standout Carlie Queen will sign a letter of intent with Arkansas today on the first day of the early national signing period.

Queen, a three-time Class 2 state high jump champion with several national AAU titles, cleared 5 feet 9 ½ inches last summer to place fourth in the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Clovis, Calif. She holds the Class 2 state meet record of 5-7 ¾ and has also been a state qualifier in pole vault.

Queen is one of several Lee’s Summit are athletes who will sign today.

Lee’s Summit West will have eight seniors sign today, highlighted by Elijah Childs, who will sign to play basketball at Bradley, and Daphne Plummer, who will sign to play softball at Missouri State.

Also signing at West will be Amanda Berkstresser to play softball at Southwest Baptist, Talbott Buford for baseball at Missouri Western, Sydney Gardner for softball at Missouri Southern, Sydney Malcom for lacrosse at Colorado-Colorado Springs, Cole Taylor for baseball at Central Missouri and Jesse Vogt for lacrosse at Ottawa University.

Alex Haffner of Lee’s Summit North will sign to play volleyball at Kansas State. Other Broncos signing include Aubree Bell to play volleyball at Central Missouri, Emily Clark for softball at Pittsburg State and Mandy Kilgore for volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene.

Lee’s Summit High has no athletes scheduled to sign today.