Apartments near Raintree Lake get go-ahead

A proposed apartment complex in south Lee’s Summit received approval from a split City Council after some debate over traffic impact at a Nov. 3 meeting.

The Residences at Echelon is a 243-unit apartment complex to be built at the northwest corner of S.W. M-150 and S.W. Hollywood Drive. It was criticized by the Raintree Lake Property Owners Association because of the density of the project, set at about 20 units per acre instead of the 12 per acre usually allowed by ordinance.

Residents are concerned about the traffic impact, said Councilwoman Diane Forte, who represents that district and also lives in Raintree Lake.

She said part of the problem is the timing of signals along state route Missouri 150, although the agency is working on that issue. The Missouri Department of Transportation has decided that traffic studies show the apartments won’t overload Missouri 150 in the area, she said

Public Works Director Dena Mezger said MoDOT typically will readjust signals when new improvements open and traffic patterns are established.

“Big Brother is saying it’s not going to be a problem,” Forte said. “I live in a community that says it is going to be a problem. That’s a problem for me as a councilwoman.”

Councilman Rob Binney he was torn, because it is a quality project, but he does think there will be extra traffic pressure.

The additional density wasn’t that much of a difference, said Councilman Chris Moreno. “I’m not seeing a massive traffic build-up, if that’s what we’re talking about.”

The council voted 5-3 to approve a rezoning and development plan for the project, with Rob Binney, Forte and Phyllis Edson voting no.

The council will decide in the future whether to give the apartments an incentive that sets a schedule to control its property taxes for the next 10 years. The city and schools would still get revenue from payments made be the developer.

Bob McKay, director of planning and development, noted under city ordinances, the council can allow modifications for greater density. He said that without the density, the project probably could not afford to offer the high-end amenities planned, such as a clubhouse, garages and garden area, along with meeting city standards for “sustainable development” in the area.

“You’re paying for quality, that’s where the higher density comes into it,” McKay said.

At its Nov. 3 meeting, the council also:

• Approved an agreement with Premierlife to provide a site for a new fire station on Pryor Road, on about 2 acres within a 20-acre area between Sterling Hills subdivision and N.W. O’Brien Road. The city would build a road and utilities to open the land for more development in return for the fire station site. The agreement was contingent on public safety bond issue passing Nov. 8.

• Purchased a hangar for $1.5 million that was owned by De Jarnette Enterprises on land the company had been leasing at Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport. The hangar was appraised twice, at $1.6 and $1.7 million. The hangar is currently under-utilized, and had been for sale for several years.

But with new runways being completed at the airport, demand is expected to grow. The city intends to upgrade, market and manage the hangar and office space there.

“It fits in well with our business plan,” said John Ohrazda, airport manager.

• Approved the preliminary development plan for Village at View High Apartments, a 312-unit complex near the northeast corner of Third Street and View High Drive.