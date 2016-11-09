With virtual reality, students visit distant lands from the classroom

From the safety of their chairs at a middle school library, students wearing futuristic-looking goggles showed expressions of fear and delight that would seem more fitting at an amusement park or a mountain excursion than at a library.

Though physically in school, the students felt as though they were hundreds of miles away and thousands of feet above ground while gazing through the lenses.

“I saw really steep cliffs when I looked down,” said eighth-grader Jamie Norris, eying a pair of goggles on a table. “It looked like you could fall.”

The eighth-graders at Summit Lakes Middle School were wearing Google Cardboard goggles. Paired with a smartphone and exploration app called Google Expeditions, they were able to immerse themselves in panoramic images taken during a real climbing trip up El Capitan — a 7,500-foot rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

When they looked down from dizzying heights, the distant pines came in to view. When they looked up — blue sky. Every tilt of their head resulted in a new, unique view of certain scenes from El Capitan — scenes showing climbers ascending up a crack in the precipice, dangling from a climbing rope or standing near sleeping bags suspended thousands of feet from the ground.

The technology was implemented this school year in Lee’s Summit schools, and with it, virtual reality arrived in the district. Already students have visited Barcelona, Spain during a Spanish class, seven volcanoes from around the world for a geology lesson and Yosemite during a physical education class last week.

“I just love it,” said Christie Brown, a library media specialist at Summit Lakes. “It puts every student on an equal playing ground (regarding) places that some students have visited but others haven’t. Now everybody can visit that place; now everybody has the same experience to work with.”

The district purchased about 30 smartphones that, along with training, cost about $6,000 total, according to district spokeswoman Janice Phelan.

The phones are shared between three middle and three high schools for virtual lessons in varying disciplines. Phelan said it’s rare that none of the schools is using the technology on a given day.

The six schools purchased their own Cardboard goggles. Rather than goggles made from actual cardboard, which are available, Summit Lakes elected to get goggles made from the slightly more expensive (and more durable) artificial leather for $12 each.

Brown said the only drawback she’s noticed with the technology is the occasional case of motion sickness.

For the climbing expedition lesson, Brown invited Carol Fittell, a climbing instructor at RoKC in Kansas City, to facilitate the virtual exploration of El Capitan. When not touring Capitan, Fittell gave students an overview of the climbing gear she had brought along to the school.

Brown said she hopes to continue pairing guest speakers to explorations with Google Cardboard.

“The more we can bring in the community, (the better),” she said. “I was really excited when that idea came to me because this is the community that they live in. I want them to have these connections.”

Midway through the virtual tour, Brown asked students if they were ready to set out as mountain climbers.

About a quarter of the approximately 30 students raised their hands, some timidly, as they gazed at the vertiginous views through the goggles.

Others were even more wary.

“No thanks,” Jamie said. “I’ll take a helicopter.”

After the goggles came off, Jada Rodriguez discussed how realistic the scenes appeared, recalling the detailed images of ropes, climbers and trees far below.

Jada and Makenzie Powell then considered future useful applications for Google Cardboard. Makenzie wondered if she’d one day be able to look in her bedroom for an item without ever stepping foot in it.

Jada had an idea that could benefit commercial real estate.

“I feel like (Google Cardboard) would be good if you’re doing a house showing online. You could record it and it would be better than pictures,” Jada said.

Regardless of the technology’s utility outside the classroom, it appears it is here to stay in the field of education.

“It allows students to interact with content in a different way, and it’s one more instructional tool (teachers) have to give kids a real-world experience,” said Whitney Morehead, an assistant principal at Summit Lakes.

She added that students today are “digital natives” and are often showing teachers how to troubleshoot technology.

Their reception to Google Cardboard has so far been nothing but enthusiastic. Brown said seventh-graders have been especially engaged with the goggles.

“It’s like we’re passing out candy,” Brown said. “Every scene change they go, ‘Ahhhh.’”