Nonprofit lifting spirits of veterans

Elvis has never met a stranger. Except for squirrels and rabbits that is. Everyone who meets him likes him, especially the kids around here. Elvis is connected to my hip so to speak. He follows everywhere I go and never tires of my company. You can’t say that about most people! He is watching me now and moving his eyebrows up and down, wondering what I’m doing. Maybe he knows I’m talking about him.

Elvis is always happy to do anything with me. It could be taking a walk, playing or just lying in my lap watching TV. He always knows when I don’t feel well, and that’s been quite a bit lately with these jaw surgeries, but he is always more than excited about making me feel better. I’m not the only one, either. Elvis has been in the company of others who didn’t feel well or up. He knew and tried to make them feel better.

Elvis came into my life via the Pets for Vets program. I had forgotten what having a dog around and the responsibility and companionship was like. He has definitely changed my lifestyle! There is someone at home depending on me and me alone and he is never upset or annoyed at me if I leave my socks on the floor. As a matter of fact, he likes to lie on them.

Jack King spent much of his adult life serving his country.

He served as an Army sergeant for four years in the ’80s, then in Desert Storm, and in Iraq beginning in 2005. The next year, he was medically evacuated from Baghdad with an injury to his back, hips and legs.

A decade later, he’s still dealing with the wounds from his service. He’s had 10 surgeries. An electronic pulsation system was implanted in his legs, which alleviates pain by directing energy up and down his lower extremities.

King also faces post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. He said he’s never been suicidal, but he does get down.

His spirits were lifted, though, when Elvis came into his life. Elvis is a Mountain Cur — a medium-sized dog, as King always wanted.

Elvis is well-trained and never barks. He’s friends with many: King’s buddies, his infant granddaughter, yappy dogs that live in King’s neighborhood — just about everyone and everything except rabbits and squirrels.

Elvis also has an uncanny ability to detect when someone is glum. King has recently been recovering from yet another surgery — this one for his jaw — and Elvis’ muzzle has a way of finding his owner’s lap when companionship is most needed.

King can’t fathom how Elvis knows him so well. But every time the veteran is down, the dog is close by.

King and Elvis met in September. Pets for Vets, a nationwide nonprofit that works to match rescue dogs with veterans, united the two. Avery and Aaron Shahandeh of Lee’s Summit started the area’s branch of the nonprofit, which serves six counties that include Jackson and Cass.

King and Elvis were the area’s first match through Pets for Vets since the Shahandehs started the program in late 2014.

Avery Shahandeh hopes to build off the success of the King-Elvis match, to benefit both veterans and abandoned pooches. Her goal is six more matches in 2017. More volunteers serving as foster parents would help. The rescue dogs require extensive training before they are readopted by a vet.

She also hopes the efforts will curb veteran suicides. She pointed out the double-digit veteran suicides per day. A new study by Veterans Affairs found 20 vets commit suicide each day, making them 21 percent more likely to take their own lives than the rest of the civilian population.

Foster parents who sign on need only provide a home and love — Pets for Vets defrays the cost of food, toys, a kennel and training.

For Aaron Shahandeh, a former serviceman of the National Guard, matching pets with vets is about fostering companionship more than anything.

Never upset over dirty socks

Shortly after meeting Elvis, King wrote a letter about his flourishing bond with Elvis.

It provides a glimpse of the impact King’s new companion has made on him.

For one thing, King no longer lives alone. He doesn’t have to return to an empty house each day, unlike some veterans.

Elvis has a keen way of making King feel good. Positive vibes flow forth from dog to human: they go on walks, hang out with King’s friends or hunker down together for a bit of TV.

Dirty socks left on the floor are welcomed rather than discouraged by Elvis, who uses them as pillows.

As someone who suffers from PTSD, King is familiar with a common form of treatment: medication.

But he said he’s found something far better than pills in a dog named Elvis.