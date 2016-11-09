Former business owner bilked employees out of nearly $100,000

A former Lee’s Summit business owner pleaded guilty to underpaying his employees nearly $100,000 in regular and overtime wages.

Gary Walker, the former owner of Magic Touch Cleaning Inc. pleaded guilty in April to the misdemeanor charge. He was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years of probation for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The court also ordered Walker, 51, to pay restitution to his employees in an amount that is double what he underpaid them.

“This company’s former employees will not only receive the wages they rightfully earned, but will be paid restitution of twice the amount they were unfairly denied,” said Tammy Dickinson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

According to court documents, Walker’s employees at his janitorial business were entitled to a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour and overtime pay of one and a half times the amount of their regular pay rate.

From 2010 to Aug. 3, 2013, however, Walker underpaid his employees $98,242 in regular and overtime wages. The court ordered he repay $196,484 in $50,000 increments each year until the full amount is paid off.

“Gary Walker provided falsified records to the U.S. Department of Labor in order to conceal his failure to pay nearly $100,000 in wages to his employees,” said Steven Grell, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, whose office investigated the case.

Walker’s plea agreement will result in the dismissal of a civil action filed against him and his former company.