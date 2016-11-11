Long lines, long waits at the polls

A historic race between a woman with a lifetime of political experience and a reality-TV real-estate mogul who’s never held office, brought out crowds to Lee’s Summit polls.

Long lines capped the national race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

Jody Carroll, voting at the Lee’s Summit branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, arrived early at about 6 a.m. when the poll opened. She was finished voting a little before 7 a.m.

She said she was pleased by the large turnout because people were participating in their democracy and having their say.

“I love that,” said Carroll, who was standing in the middle of a line of around 100.

Of Hillary Clinton’s historic nomination as the first woman presidential candidate for a major party, Carroll said: “I think it’s great. Elections should give us options for people who bring many perspectives in the world to the opera.”

People started lining up about 5:30 a.m. at Lee’s Summit City Hall, with lines stretching in a loop through the lobby, spilling out onto the sidewalk and up the block. Bob Ingram said it took him about 30 minutes to get inside and an additional 10 or 15 minutes to work through the two-page ballot.

The wave of voters never really slowed at City Hall, and it was busy at other polls as well.

By mid-afternoon it was about a two-hour wait at City Hall, but voters waited patiently. Many were impressed with the size of the turnout.

After a hourlong wait, Julie Grogan said, “It’s time for early voting.”

Some states, like Kansas, allow residents to cast ballots early. Missouri officially allows absentee voting for people away from their regular polling place on Election Day or early voting for people with disabilities.

There was one ballot box malfunction.

At St. Matthew Lutheran Church, at the intersection of Chipman Road and Independence Avenue, the machine that scans ballots inserted by voters broke down for several hours in the morning.

Voters had to insert their ballots into a “bypass” in the back of the machine to be counted later. There was some skepticism about the ballots getting into the tally.

Suzanne Garrett said that at first, people were waiting with their ballots for the machine to be fixed, but eventually they folded their ballots and inserted them into the machine. She said most voters at the church were “rolling with the flow.”

One person left crying, telling people in line that the ballot box was broken and their vote won’t count, seasoning that comment with a curse word.

“No one wants to experience that voting,” Garrett said. “I trust my vote will be counted properly and only one other person I noticed stepped out of line to vote later in hopes the box would be fixed.”

She said the bypass box had filled once, so that election judges had to dump it into a “gray bag” which they kept watch over, with the plan of adding them to be counted later.

The machine had been replaced by afternoon.

Tammy Brown, Republican director for the Jackson County Election Board, said the bypass is designed for those kinds of emergencies.

The election season brought out new voters.

Ingram said this was the first ballot he’d cast in 30 years.

While Ingram said he didn’t want a female president today, he’s not against the idea in the future. This election, he voted for Trump.

“I don’t like either one of them. I’m just picking the best of the two,” Ingram said.